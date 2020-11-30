I’m not going to make you read a lot of back-and-forth on this one. For me to pick the Eagles to win a game right now, they’d have to be playing the Jets. Maybe the Jaguars. Seattle? The good Eagles, the 2017 Super Bowl Eagles, didn’t beat Seattle. The Seahawks are 6-0 against the Eagles this decade, including two 17-9 wins last season, the second in the playoffs when they didn’t really play very well. But the Eagles were trying to win with Josh McCown quarterbacking the second half on a torn hamstring.