Philadelphia has loosened restrictions on crowd limits, paving the way for the Eagles to host fans at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time this season.
While 7,500 people will be allowed inside the Linc against the Baltimore Ravens, that number will include players, coaches, and regular support staff. That means about 5,500 to 6,000 fans will be able to attend games.
Importantly for fans who cannot get into the game, tailgating still will not be allowed at the stadium.
Eagles season ticketholders were given a choice to opt in for this year or defer to 2021. All ticketholders who opted in will get an email telling them about a purchasing window online Wednesday, through their account portal. Tickets will be available for the next two games — Baltimore on Sunday and the Giants on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Fans will be seated in “pods” of friends and families who have been ideally been sheltering together. Pods can range from two to six tickets, and will be separated by six feet in all directions from other pods. Fans who want to resell tickets, must sell the entire pod, not just a single ticket.
Gates will open 90 minutes before each game and ticket will have a designated gate that must be used. Masks are required. Bandanas or face coverings with valves or holes will not be allowed. In addition, all concessions will be cashless, and food and drink will be prepackaged and disposable. There will also be no smoking throughout the stadium.
The Eagles have six home games remaining on their 2020 schedule, including a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1:
- Oct. 18: Ravens at Eagles, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 22: Giants at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.
- Nov. 1: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.
- Nov. 30: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m.
- Week 14, Dec. 13: Saints at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 17, Jan. 3: Washington at Eagles, 1 p.m.