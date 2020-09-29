While an 0-2-1 record puts the Eagles in a bind only three weeks into the regular-season schedule, the NFC East standings provide a sliver of hope in a season marred by mistakes, injuries and questionable decisions.
Doug Pederson’s decision to punt in the final seconds of Sunday’s 23-23 tie against the Bengals instead of attempting to set up a game-winning field goal is the latest head-scratching call, one the Eagles coach walked back a day later in Monday’s news conference.
Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch highlight how Pederson revealed his level of confidence in the Eagles offense and touch on the issues facing Carson Wentz and the Eagles' personnel.
The Birds’ Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.