The vanishing of Travis Fulgham is a great mystery of an Eagles season full of great mysteries. That five-game stretch when he caught 29 passes, including 10 in one game, for 435 yards and four touchdowns has the feel of an illusion, a trick on our collective memory. Did he really do that? He has been an afterthought since the Eagles came back from the bye week. He has four receptions in five games and has ceded, or has been forced to cede, so much playing time to Alshon Jeffery that Fulgham was on the field for just 11 snaps in the Eagles’ victory Sunday over the Saints.