It took a week of training camp, of watching Fulgham burn ODU’s cornerbacks on end-zone drill after end-zone drill, for head coach Bobby Wilder to offer him a scholarship. But it took him a while to acclimate himself to the ethic and intricacies of football, since, unlike his teammates, he had not immersed himself in the sport from the time he was a child. ODU’s coaches had to work with him more on the technique, terminology, and fundamentals of playing wide receiver – how to run a route properly, how to decipher the jargon of creating separation at the top of your stem – and he had what Zyskowski described as a “West Coast surfer” approach to the entire exercise. He had been to places and seen things that his peers had not – the pyramids and the poverty, deserts and the Taj Mahal – and it was hard for him to know where Division I football fit in that perspective.