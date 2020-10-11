Coming off last week’s 25-20 win at San Francisco, the Eagles were looking for another upset win at Pittsburgh in the unofficial battle for the state championship.
It didn’t happen with Pittsburgh winning 38-29 behind rookie Chase Claypool’s four touchdowns.
- Eagles' Miles Sanders returns to hometown Heinz Field with memories, gratitude
- As NFL deals with coronavirus spread, Eagles corner Darius Slay says he had doubts about the season before training camp
- As the Eagles follow NFL virus protocols, they know other teams’ laxity could scramble their schedule
Here is the social media reaction from the Eagles-Steelers game:
The Eagles entered as underdogs, but one former standout wasn’t buying it.
The Steelers put heat on Carson Wentz in the first series, which ended with a third-down sack by T.J. Watt.
The Eagles returned the favor by sacking Ben Roethlisberger to force a punt
A pass interference call on Darius Slay that eventually led to the Steelers' first touchdown didn’t meet with much approval.
The Eagles tied the score on an electrifying 74-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders in his return home.
And even some praise for Eagles WR JJ. Arcega Whiteside for his blocking on the play.
The Steelers went up 14-7 on Chase Claypool’s 32-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game.
We interrupt this game for news on a former Eagles WR:
The Eagles tied it up on Sanders' 1-yard run with 6:17 left in the second quarter. Last week’s hero, Travis Fulgham, made so many big plays in the drive.
The Steelers got a 41-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 1:57 left in the half to take a 17-14 lead.
On the final play of the half, Arcega-Whiteside made a 37-yard reception to the Steelers' 12-yard line, but the Eagles were out of timeouts and time expired to keep the score at 17-14 entering halftime.
In the first half, Slay got some encouragement from his wife.
On the first series, Pittsburgh’s Ray-Ray McCloud went 58 yards on a reverse to the Eagles' 5-yard-line.
Then Claypool caught his third touchdown of the day, a 5-yard pass from Roethlisberger. That increased Pittsburgh’s lead to 24-14.
Wentz threw an interception to Steven Nelson with 12:44 left in the third quarter. The intended receiver was Zach Ertz, who wasn’t close the pass.
James Conner would score a 1-yard TD to increase the lead to 31-14. The Eagles came back on a Wentz 8-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
Doug Pederson went for two points, and Wentz hit John Hightower to pull the Eagles within two scores, 31-22.
The Eagles trailed 31-22 entering the fourth quarter, but were marching. Through three quarters, Fulgham had 8 receptions for 135 yards, drawing some humor.
And if he wasn’t doing enough, Fulgham scores on a 4-yard touchdown reception to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 31-29 with 11:27 left.
Even the 76ers are weighing in.
The Eagles were then stalled on their next drive with a 4th-and-5 from the Steelers' 39-yard-line. Instead of going for the first down, Pederson elected to attempt a 57-yard field goal with 3:23 remaining.
On the next series, Roethlisberger found Claypool for their fourth touchdown, a 35-yard reception, making it 38-29 with 2:59 left. Pittsburgh took advantage of the fact that Nate Gerry was defending Claypool.
Wentz then threw a fourth-down interception, and the Steelers then ran out the clock.