If you were rookie center Nate Herbig or rookie defensive end Shareef Miller, you might not enjoy the fact that the team had enough injuries to open spots to activate all three quarterbacks, instead of you as an extra offensive lineman or pass rusher. But everybody else who won’t be playing today is hurt: wide receiver DeSean Jackson, corners Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox, running back Darren Sproles, and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.