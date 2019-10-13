MINNEAPOLIS -- The Eagles’ inactives contained no surprises Sunday.
If you were rookie center Nate Herbig or rookie defensive end Shareef Miller, you might not enjoy the fact that the team had enough injuries to open spots to activate all three quarterbacks, instead of you as an extra offensive lineman or pass rusher. But everybody else who won’t be playing today is hurt: wide receiver DeSean Jackson, corners Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox, running back Darren Sproles, and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.
As the Eagles enter a stretch of three successive road games, it is unclear when any of those injured players will be ready to go.
The Eagles placed running back/returner Corey Clement on injured reserve Friday to bring up Boston Scott from the practice squad. It seems possible he will see some return action, with Sproles out, but Nelson Agholor, with a lot of college punt return experience, might be ahead of him.
Corner Sidney Jones is expected to start after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.
The Vikings are missing right guard Josh Kline.