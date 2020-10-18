The Eagles welcomed fans at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time this season, but it didn’t help. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter the Eagles fought back to get within 30-28, but a botched two-point conversion allowed the Baltimore Ravens to escape Lincoln Financial Field with the win.
Here is the Twitter reaction throughout the game.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to draw social media criticism. On the third play from scrimmage, Eagles receiver John Hightower dropped what could have been a touchdown on bomb.
The Ravens then scored on their first possession, when Lamar Jackson bought time and then hit Nick Boyle on a 7-yard scoring pass with 8 minutes and 2 seconds left in the first quarter. It was Jackson doing what he does best, improvising while on the run.
A former Inquirer staffer weighed in:
A former Eagle great didn’t the like the linebacker play on the TD.
Here was an unconventional opinion on the Eagles' slow start.
The Eagles went three and out the first three series and then Carson Wentz fumbled on the fourth series. It was the Eagles' 12th turnover this season.
A little gallows humor by this WIP host.
The Ravens took advantage of the turnover to score on Gus Edwards' 7-yard run up the middle, increasing the lead to 14-0 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
This ESPN staffer and big Eagles fan was trying to show restraint.
This said it all about the Eagles early offensive struggles:
The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 on Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal with 12:12 left in the first half. The Eagles sixth drive then ended when Wentz was sacked and a former teammate defended the Eagles QB.
You knew this would be coming.
The former Eagles RB gave context to his statement.
A critical look at one Eagles offensive lineman:
Jalen Hurts came in to begin the Eagles seventh series and earned the Eagles first, first down of the day. Wentz was used as a blocker on the play. After that play Wentz returned to QB, but Hurts returned during the series. The Eagles offense looks energized for the first time this game.
Later in the series an open Miles Sanders dropped what would have been a touchdown in the end zone where he had to turn his body around, but it was still a catchable ball.
With 4th-and-1 from the Ravens' 20-yard line, Doug Pederson elected to go for the first down. Wentz was stopped short on a QB sneak continuing a frustrating first half for the Eagles. Baltimore took over with 57 seconds left half.
Pederson’s decision brought out the second-guessing.
Finally something went right for the Eagles. A roughing the passer call on Calais Campbell gave the Eagles a chance for a 52-yard field goal attempt, but Jake Elliott missed and the Ravens had a 17-0 halftime lead.
From an Eagles perspective, this summed up the first half.
Wentz was getting some sympathy.
This Inquirer columnist is always looking on the bright side.
On the first possession of the second half, Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson took Baltimore out of field goal range by sacking Lamar Jackson on third down. While Baltimore remained up 17-0, Lamar Jackson was not exactly lighting it up.
Jalen Hurts came in for the second play of the half, playing in the slot. Miles Sanders ran 74 yards before fumbling the ball in the end zone and JJ Arcega-Whiteside fell on the ball for the TD.
Pederson then went for two and Hurts was stopped. Let the second-guessing continue.
Any momentum the Eagles had was lost the following series when Lamar Jackson burst 37 yards up the middle for a touchdown, increasing the Ravens' lead to 24-6 with 4:25 left in the third quarter. That looked like the MVP Jackson of a year ago.
Optimism for the Eagles was waning.
The Eagles kept battling and Wentz hit a wide open Jason Croom for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the end zone with 13:32 left. Wentz also found Greg Ward for the two-point conversion pass, cutting the lead to 24-14.
Croom, a practice squad tight end who was activated for the game, was getting some surprising attention.
Croom wears No. 81, and it seemed to confuse this columnist.
On the next series Justin Tucker made it 27-14 with a 55-yard field goal with 10:01 left.
The Eagles then gambled on their next series and Wentz threw an incomplete pass intended to Travis Fulgham on 4th-and-5 from the Ravens' 30.
Tucker then converted a 46-yard field goal, extending the lead to 30-12 with 7:12 left.
Wentz showed his competitive nature when he ran for 40 yards to the Ravens' 29.
Despite facing tremendous heat, Wentz, on a remarkable fourth down play, hit Travis Fulgham in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.
Wentz then connected with Arcega-Whiteside for the two-point conversion and it was a one-score game, 30-22 with 3:48 left.
A former Eagle QB approved of the TD.
The Eagles' defense held and took over on their own 31-yard line with 3:11 left.
On the first play of the drive, Baltimore’s Marcus Peters was called for pass interference on Fulgham. It was a 49-yard penalty to the Ravens' 29.
Wentz would later score on a sneak to get within 30-28 with 1:55 left.
On the two-point conversion, Wentz was stopped on an attempted zone read play with Boston Scott.
Baltimore then recovered the onside kick. The Ravens then sealed it when Jackson ran for a first down.
Wentz, who was sacked six times, earned plenty of respect.
Summing up what this meant.