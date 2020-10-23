The Eagles had recent history on their side when they hosted the New York Giants in Thursday night football at Lincoln Financial Field.
In what looked like a sure defeat, the Eagles earned a comeback 22-21 win over the Giants, making coach Doug Pederson 6-0 in Thursday night games. And there was a viral moment to remember when New York quarterback Daniel Jones tripped over his own feet on an 80-yard run with clear daylight to the end zone.
Here’s a look at some of the best social media reaction during the game.
Taking a shot at the NFC East:
The Eagles started the game on fire, taking the opening kickoff and scoring on the first drive, capped by a 1-yard keeper by Carson Wentz that ended an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Included in the drive was a 4th-and-1 conversion by Wentz.
A couple of iconic Brians were at the game in spirit.
The Giants didn’t take advantage of an Eagles special teams mistake.
The Giants tied the score when ex-Eagle Golden Tate caught a 39-yard touchdown pass, out-fighting Cre’von LeBlanc for the ball.
Some encouragement for Wentz from a former teammate:
The Eagles took a 10-7 lead on Jake Elliott’s 31-yard field goal with 13:28 left in the first half. The field goal came one play after Wentz’s intended third down pass to Jackson was incomplete.
Nice note by Fox’s Joe Buck, who said Giants coach Joe Judge (Lansdale Catholic) is one of three NFL coaches from the Philadelphia Catholic League -- joining Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (St. Joseph’s Prep) and Buffalo’s Sean McDermott (La Salle).
The Eagles' Jalen Mills intercepted turnover-prone Daniel Jones with 10:03 left in the first half.
A little complaint with the Fox broadcast:
Wentz was intercepted in the end zone late in the second quarter by James Bradberry on an ill-advised throw.
Late in the half, the Eagles recovered a fumble by Giants running back Dion Lewis, taking over on the Giants' 42-yard-line. Jake Elliott missed a 29-yard field goal and the Eagles led 10-7 at halftime despite dominating the first half.
Both teams struggled to move the ball early in the third quarter.
In the viral play of the night, Daniel Jones ran for 80 yards but tripped over his own two feet near the Eagles' 20-yard line.
The reiging Super Bowl MVP knew better than to complain:
The Giants eventually scored on Wayne Gallman’s 1-yard run. That gave them a 14-10 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Doug Pederson went for it on 4th-and-goal from the 3. Wentz threw an incomplete pass in the end zone to Hakeem Butler with former Eastern High star Logan Ryan on the coverage. Did the Giants get away with pass interference?
A rough night for LeBlanc continued with a 22-yard pass interference penalty against Tate.
The Giants got to moving the ball, and this observer was tempted to change the channel.
Jones hit Sterling Shepard for nine yards for a first down, but Shepard appeared to be tackled before making the first down. Pederson was too late with his challenge flag, so the first down stood at the Eagles' 3-yard-line.
Three plays later, Jones hit Shepard for a 2-yard touchdown pass, increasing the Giants lead to 21-10 with 6:17 left.
But the Eagles came right back and scored, with a drive culminating in Wentz’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward. Wentz was then stopped on a two-point conversion run, making it 21-16 Giants with 4:38 left.
The Giants aimed to run out the clock from there.
The Eagles got a huge break when Evan Engram dropped a pass inside the Eagles' 30 on third down, forcing the Giants to punt. New York’s Corey Ballentine leveled his helmet into DeSean Jackson on the return, giving the Eagles 15 bonus yards. They took the ball on their own 29 with 2:02 left.
A certain former Eagles executive was confident:
With a 1st-and-goal from the 2, Eagles center Jason Kelce was called for a 15-yard face mask penalty after pulling off Dalvin Tomlinson’s helmet, putting the ball on the 18. Wentz then made a sensational throw to Boston Scott for an 18-yard TD with 40 seconds left. The Eagles failed on the two-point conversion, but were on top 22-21.
The Eagles sealed the win when Brandon Graham forced a Jones fumble and Vinny Curry recovered the loose ball.