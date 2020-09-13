A blown 17-0 lead. Three turnovers. An offensive line that was completely overwhelmed by Washington’s front seven. A quarterback who completed 14 of his first 18 passes and just 10 of his last 24.
Let’s hand out the grades:
No Miles Sanders. An offensive line whose right side included a fourth-round rookie and a guy with three career snaps. So I guess it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Eagles averaged just 3.4 yards per carry against Washington. They averaged just 2.1 yards per carry on first down. They had just three rushing first downs and just four runs of more than 5 yards or more
Grade: F
Even with Washington’s pass rush in his lap most of the game, Carson Wentz still managed to complete 14 of his first 18 passes and throw TDs to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and hit rookie Jalen Reagor for a 55-yard gain. Then, it all went to hell. Two ugly interceptions. Several key off-target throws even on those rare occasions when he had a little time. Holding on to the ball too long. Wentz completed just 10 of his last 24 passes and was sacked a career-high eight times.
Grade: D
Washington averaged just 2.2 yards per carry, and just three of its 36 carries were more than 5 yards. But they gave up two rushing touchdowns to Peyton Barber, which is something teams managed to do only twice to the Eagles last season. Rookie Antonio Gibson had 36 yards on nine carries.
Grade: B-minus
Dwayne Haskins completed just 17 of 31 passes. Darius Slay did a good job on Terry McLaurin (5 catches for 61 yards). But a coverage screw-up by the Eagles resulted in a momentum-swinging touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas at the end of the first half. And with the game tied in the fourth quarter, Haskins completed 4 of 5 passes on Washington’s go-ahead TD drive.
Grade: C
Jake Elliott came up a yard short on a 53-yard second-half field goal attempt. Rookie Jalen Reagor fumbled a punt and averaged just 3.0 yards per return. Cameron Johnston had an impressive 50.2-yard net average but mishit a punt early in the fourth quarter that gave Washington the ball near midfield. Rudy Ford and the Eagles' punt coverage team held Steven Sims to a 3.4-yard average on five returns.
Grade: B-minus
Yes, the Eagles have a lot of injuries. But the fact of the matter is they had a 17-0 lead. And they blew it. Carson Wentz was sacked eight times, but he has to play better, much better, than he did in the last 32 minutes. Zach Ertz has to catch that fourth-down pass that went through his hands. And the defense can’t leave a tight end with 35 career catches wide open in the end zone
Grade: D-minus