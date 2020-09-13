Even with Washington’s pass rush in his lap most of the game, Carson Wentz still managed to complete 14 of his first 18 passes and throw TDs to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and hit rookie Jalen Reagor for a 55-yard gain. Then, it all went to hell. Two ugly interceptions. Several key off-target throws even on those rare occasions when he had a little time. Holding on to the ball too long. Wentz completed just 10 of his last 24 passes and was sacked a career-high eight times.