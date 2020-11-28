Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that it doesn’t look like tight end Zach Ertz will be ready to play Monday night when the Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks.
Ertz suffered a serious ankle injury Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore. At the start of last week, the Eagles opened his 21-day window to return to the roster, and when Pederson spoke earlier this week, he seemed hopeful that Carson Wentz’s most-trusted target could return against the Seahawks, who are 6-0 against the Eagles over the last decade.
“We’re still a little cautious with him … I’m hoping that next week he’ll be available,” Pederson said. “No setback. I was optimistic [earlier],” but from the way practice has gone, and after speaking with Ertz, the decision was that “he probably won’t be ready.”
Pederson said the decision that right tackle Lane Johnson couldn’t play any more this season on his injured ankle led to the move of 38-year-old left tackle Jason Peters to right guard, with right guard Matt Pryor moving to right tackle. Jordan Mailata will step back in for Peters at left tackle, as the Eagles debut their 10th starting offensive line configuration in 11 games.
“I’m excited for J.P. He’s excited, a great opportunity for him,” Pederson said. Peters endured one of the worst games of his 17-year career last Sunday at Cleveland, giving up three of the Browns’ five sacks. At guard, he won’t have to cover as much ground in pass protection as he would at tackle, but he’ll have less of a cushion when dealing with opponents’ defensive linemen.
The Eagles allowed Peters to head into free agency last spring, because of his age and injury history, but when right guard Brandon Brooks tore an Achilles tendon in June, they brought back Peters to play right guard. He played there in training camp until his left tackle replacement, Andre Dillard, suffered a season-ending biceps injury. Peters missed four games this season with a toe injury and was ably replaced by Mailata.
“He’s been consistent. He played good the other day” at Cleveland, Pederson said. Mailata filled in at left tackle and then at right tackle for Peters and Johnson after they became hobbled.