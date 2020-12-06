The Eagles listed cornerback Darius Slay as questionable on Friday with a calf injury, but Slay was active for the Eagles’ Sunday visit to the Green Bay Packers.
Slay’s presence was viewed as crucial against Packers wideout Davante Adams, who entered the game averaging more than 100 receiving yards per outing — 908 yards on 78 catches, with 11 touchdowns, in nine games.
The Eagles also activated from their practice squad recently reacquired running back Jordan Howard, who scored three touchdowns last year when the Eagles won at Green Bay — two running TDs and a receiving touchdown.
Inactive Sunday were third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, running back Jason Huntley, safety Rudy Ford, edge rusher Genard Avery and wide receiver Quez Watkins.
Also returning to active duty Sunday was tight end Zach Ertz, out since Oct. 18 with an ankle injury.