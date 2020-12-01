The Eagles waived safety Will Parks Tuesday in what could be the start of a minor roster reshuffling for the 3-7-1 team.
Parks, 26, is a former Germantown High star from Olney who had an Eagles tattoo on his arm before he signed here as a free agent from Denver last spring. Parks has worked to curb gun violence in Philadelphia, particularly after the shooting death of his granduncle, Barry Parks, the victim of a Hunting Park robbery while he waited for a bus in 2018.
When he signed here in March, Parks said he thought his message would resonate more as an Eagle than as a guy who played for a distant NFL team. He gave away 55 turkeys just before Thanksgiving in North Philadelphia.
But there was a bit of a disconnect from the outset. Though Parks was signed to a one-year deal as insurance, he told reporters he had turned down better offers to come home to play. He felt he could play safety and corner, envisioned being used all over the field, once he settled in. Parks suffered a hamstring injury in training camp that negated any chance of that. He missed the first five games.
Parks got 39 defensive snaps against Baltimore, with Jalen Mills having to move to corner to make up for Avonte Maddox’s absence, and 28 snaps against Dallas, when Mills was needed at corner because Darius Slay missed snaps with an injury. Since then, he’s played six defensive snaps against the Giants, 14 at Cleveland, and 10 Monday night against Seattle. Cryptic tweets hinted that Parks wasn’t pleased with how he was being used.
This one followed the flight home from the Eagles’ loss at Cleveland:
Jettisoning Parks might clear the way for giving a bigger role to fourth-round rookie safety K’Von Wallace, who saw action only on special teams in the loss to Seattle. The Eagles also intend to add practice squad defensive back Grayland Arnold to the roster, a source said.
The Vikings and the Lions expressed interest in Parks in free agency, and could be landing spots for him now.