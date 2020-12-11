“I didn’t realize that I had a voice that would echo to so many people. I couldn’t just sit back and do the bare minimum,” McLeod said. “I had to stand up for what I believe and what’s right. I think I owed that to everyone who looks like me. At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect – respect and regard for every single person, every single community. If we had that mindset, the world would be a different place. If we had respect for everyone, there would not be all of these disparities that we’re trying to remedy, whether it’s jobs, education, food, housing, the list goes on.”