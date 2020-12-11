With Lane Johnson recovering from ankle surgery, fourth-round rookie Jack Driscoll seems set to start at right tackle for the Eagles again this week against New Orleans and what might be the league’s best defense.
Last week at Green Bay, Driscoll posted his second-best overall Pro Football Focus grade of the season, 61.8, matched against Za’Darius Smith and a really good Packers defensive line. That isn’t a great mark. but it’s starter-level, at least. PFF charged Driscoll with no sacks, three hurries. As a reward, he gets to face what might be an even more accomplished group.
Asked about all this Thursday, Driscoll allowed that having no preseason and no offseason was not a great way for a rookie tackle to enter the NFL. But here he is, and it’s up to him to make the most of a prime opportunity, however it might arrive.
“It puts you behind the eight ball, but this is a great opportunity for me. ... I get to go play against guys like Za’Darius Smith on Green Bay, and guys like Cam Jordan on New Orleans. It’s hard because any time you screw up, as a competitor, you’re frustrated and whatnot. But I’m trying to take that and say, ‘Where can I grow? How can I take that experience against guys like that and help me?’ ” Driscoll said.
Driscoll added that his coaches think he is playing well.
A lot of bouquets have been tossed Malcolm Jenkins’ way this week as the Eagles prepare to face the safety who led their secondary for the last six seasons. If a questioner expected a flowery response Thursday when he asked running back Miles Sanders about facing Jenkins one-on-one this weekend, he didn’t get one.
“I like myself” in such a matchup, Sanders said.
So, you’ve gone against him in practice before ...
“Yeah. I like myself.”
Speaking of Jenkins, he was the Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season for the second time in three years. Playing for the Saints now kind of made it hard for Jenkins to get the nod again this year; it went to his former partner at safety, Rodney McLeod.
McLeod acknowledged in a statement posted on the Eagles website that Jenkins’ activism spurred him to do more for racial justice and with charitable giving.
“I didn’t realize that I had a voice that would echo to so many people. I couldn’t just sit back and do the bare minimum,” McLeod said. “I had to stand up for what I believe and what’s right. I think I owed that to everyone who looks like me. At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect – respect and regard for every single person, every single community. If we had that mindset, the world would be a different place. If we had respect for everyone, there would not be all of these disparities that we’re trying to remedy, whether it’s jobs, education, food, housing, the list goes on.”
The only major change on the Eagles’ injury report Thursday was that tackle-turned-guard Jason Peters went from limited in Wednesday’s practice to not practicing, because of turf toe. It looks likely that Nate Herbig will play right guard against New Orleans.