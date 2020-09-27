Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is active, for the 128th time in 131 possible Eagles games.
Cox, 29, suffered an oblique (abdominal) strain in last week’s loss to the Rams.
Inactive Sunday are QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), WR Jalen Reagor (thumb), running back Jason Huntley, safety Rudy Ford (groin), defensive end Casey Toohill, and offensive lineman Jamon Brown. Isaac Seumalo is on injured reserve.
WR Deontay Burnett, safety Grayland Arnold and OL Sua Opeta are active today. Jalen Hurts is active once again.
Injured defensive tackle Geno Atkins is inactive for Cincinnati.