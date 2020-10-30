Wide receiver Jalen Reagor is expected to play Sunday night against Dallas, a source close to the situation confirmed. Tight end Dallas Goedert seems hopeful of playing as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz prepares to face the defense that has given up the most points in the NFL this season.
Reagor, the team’s first-round rookie, has been missing since he sustained a thumb injury in the Week 2 loss to the Rams. Goedert, the most versatile of the team’s tight ends, has been out since the Week 3 tie with the Bengals, when he suffered a high ankle sprain and a cracked tibia. The Eagles will need to make roster moves to get them back onto the 53.
Reagor caught five passes for 96 yards in the two games he played, including a reception of 55 yards in the season-opening loss at Washington. Goedert caught 13 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown before his injury early in the Bengals game.
“I’m feeling good. It’s been a blast being able to get out there with the team again, just see their faces a little bit more,” Goedert said after Thursday’s practice. “When you’re on IR, you’re out of the building for a while. So it’s been good to see those guys. It’s just been a blast to be back. For Sunday, we’re still just day by day. I got to go out there, ran some routes with Carson today. But we’re still taking it slow, making sure everything’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Goedert said that, in order for him to play, his ankle has to be strong enough to hold up while he sustains a block or makes a sharp cut when running a route.
“I can’t go out there at 75 percent and just get covered. I’m just a waste,” he said.
This was the most serious injury Goedert has endured, he said, and his longest absence from the field.
Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that Goedert’s roommate, Avonte Maddox, is the starting corner opposite Darius Slay when Maddox is healthy. That was a welcome clarification because Maddox played only three snaps last week against the Giants in his return from a Week 3 ankle injury. Schwartz said Maddox wasn’t ready for full duty then, but he is now as the Eagles prepare for a visit from Dallas and its talented corps of receivers.
“It means a lot,” to have Schwartz’s confidence, Maddox said Thursday. He wasn’t exactly redefining the position when he went down. Pro Football Focus had Maddox down for a 116.6 opposing passer rating, 13 catches on 19 targets in 98 pass coverage snaps. He’d also missed four tackles.
“I always seek improvement in my game," he said. "You know, I watch. I watch. I watch, and I’m trying to pick out as many things as I can. But when it comes down to it, I just have to narrow it to one thing [to focus on] each day. ... I can’t fix it all at once, so I just pick one thing out ... for either this week, this day, and I just attack it.”
Linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle) again sat out practice, making it even more likely that T.J. Edwards will play a fair amount in his return from a hamstring injury. Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle, knee) was a limited practice participant after not practicing Wednesday. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) again was limited. Miles Sanders (knee) again was among those not practicing. It seems unlikely he will face the Cowboys.