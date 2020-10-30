“I’m feeling good. It’s been a blast being able to get out there with the team again, just see their faces a little bit more,” Goedert said after Thursday’s practice. “When you’re on IR, you’re out of the building for a while. So it’s been good to see those guys. It’s just been a blast to be back. For Sunday, we’re still just day by day. I got to go out there, ran some routes with Carson today. But we’re still taking it slow, making sure everything’s the way it’s supposed to be.”