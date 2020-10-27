“And I would even include outlet passes like the RPO outlet passes. That’s basically a run, also. It forces you to defend the entire width of the field, and that play wasn’t our best. I mean, we didn’t come back on the quarterback the way that we should have. … Then the defense I was in, we were half-field on the other side and sort of wasted our middle-of-the-field safety that can get that ball down, because he wasn’t a middle-of-the-field safety [in that alignment].”