PITTSBURGH — Quez Watkins, the sixth-round rookie wide receiver sidelined since training camp with an upper body injury, will take the field for the Eagles today as they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watkins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are the only additions to last week’s bedraggled wideout corps. Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), who early in the week seemed like possibilities for this game, are not active. First-round rookie Jalen Reagor is several weeks away from returning from thumb surgery.
Also inactive for the Eagles are tight end Hakeem Butler, running back Jason Huntley, cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and defensive end Casey Toohill.
The Eagles have signed safety Grayland Arnold to their active roster and activated corner Craig James, along with Watkins, from IR. They have promoted practice-squad tight end Jason Croom and defensive back Elijah Riley from the practice squad for this game.