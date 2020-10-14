Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who told reporters on Monday that right tackle Lane Johnson was getting a second opinion on the long-standing ankle injury that took Johnson out of Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, declined to comment on that second opinion on Wednesday.
Pederson said Johnson would not practice Wednesday and is “kinda in that day-to-day realm,” which would seem to indicate that Johnson won’t undergo another surgical procedure, at least not right now. Pederson said the team would “see where he’s at later in the week.”
Rookie Jack Driscoll took Johnson’s spot, 37 snaps into the Pittsburgh game. That meant center Jason Kelce was playing with four inexperienced backups, which could be the way the offensive line looks this weekend against the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens, who are giving up an NFL-low 15.2 points per game. Johnson and Driscoll also split time in the previous game, an Eagles victory at the 49ers, though Johnson came back to finish that game.
Pederson was asked about safety Will Parks, whose 21-day practice window from injured reserve was activated this week. Parks must either join the 53-man roster during the 21 days, or revert to IR for the season. Pederson said they started the clock on Parks because he is healthy, but that with Parks having been out since training camp, they need to see him in practice this week to determine if he can help the Eagles against the Ravens.
Asked about the Jets' release of running back Le’Veon Bell, and possible Eagles interest, Pederson praised Bell but said he is “extremely comfortable with the guys we have.” He said the team has “found our three-down guy in Miles [Sanders].”
It’s unlikely that Bell would want to play a situational role with the Eagles.