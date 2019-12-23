One of the biggest plays of the game for the Eagles was one of those third and 1 plays on the Cowboys’ first possession of the second half. They had driven down to the Philadelphia 25 and already were in field-goal position. Elliott left the game and was replaced by rookie Tony Pollard who tried to pick up the first down, but had the ball knocked out of his arms by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The fumble was recovered by safety Malcolm Jenkins. Cox made the play shortly after leaving the game with an arm injury but quickly returning.