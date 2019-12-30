Pederson won his Super Bowl over Belichick, but then immediately lost his top two offensive assistants, Frank Reich and John DeFilippo, and last winter he lost his Miracle Man quarterback, Nick Foles. Still, none of the supposed geniuses who get much more credit than Pederson could have accomplished what Pederson did this season. You know, guys like the last two Coach of the Year winners: Matt Nagy, whom Pederson beat twice in 10 months, and Sean McVay, whom Pederson has beaten in 2017 and 2018 twice, both times on the road.