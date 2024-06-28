Eagles announce kelly green uniform games for 2024 season

The Eagles’ kelly green jerseys are officially back for 2024. On Friday, the team announced the two games when they will suit up in the fan favorite throwback jerseys: Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville and Dec. 29 vs. Dallas.

In 2023, the Birds wore kelly green twice, in wins over Miami and Buffalo. But this season’s games will mark a new first. The Week 9 matchup with the Jaguars will mark the second time the Eagles wear the jerseys in prime time, with last year’s game against the Dolphins also on Sunday Night Football. But their Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys is the first time the Birds will wear the jerseys against an NFC East opponent.

Briefly, Darius Slay caused a panic in the Eagles’ fan base, implying on a podcast that the jerseys would not return in 2024 despite their massive popularity among fans and commercial success. The Eagles confirmed at the time that information wasn’t true, and now the dates for 2024 are officially confirmed.

Thanks to the new rule change for 2024 allowing teams to wear a third alternate helmet, a number of NFL teams are debuting their own throwbacks in 2024, including the NFC East rival New York Giants. That rule could also allow the Eagles to bring back the alternate black they wore with their black uniforms in 2022, which was shelved last season so the team could go to kelly green.

Kelly green jerseys are currently available online and at the team store, including for new Eagles additions like Saquon Barkley. So unlike in 2023, you won’t have to wait months in order to get yours. Hopefully the numbers won’t be slanted this time around either, but no promises.