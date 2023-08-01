If you missed the Pro Shop tailgate Monday morning and weren’t able to grab your own kelly green Eagles apparel the day it dropped, there’s good news and bad news.

Good news first: You might still be able to snag a jersey online. Bad news: You might not be able to get the one you want before the season starts — and you might have to spend a lot more money if you do.

Kelly green merchandise is available now on the Eagles online Pro Shop, powered by Fanatics, and on the Fanatics website. But buyer beware: The jerseys available online have varied shipping times, with most not even shipping out until September, after the start of the NFL season.

And if you want a Jason Kelce jersey in kelly green — whether men’s or women’s styles — that might not ship until Oct. 27. Since the Eagles will debut the throwback jerseys at the Linc on Oct. 22 against the Miami Dolphins, if you were planning on rocking your Kelce kelly green on Week 7 to match the team, you might have to reconsider.

Not only that, but jerseys for many players aren’t currently available anymore in kelly green on the website. Notables missing? Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Nakobe Dean, and Jalen Carter, among others. For those players, many of whom were showing possible October shipping dates when they were still available on Wednesday, you’ll just have to settle for midnight green. And if you were hoping to find a loophole, there are currently no available customizable jersey options in kelly green. That said, more items should be coming to the site soon, according to a Fanatics representative.

Worse yet, some fans who were willing to wait and ordered anyway saw their orders canceled by Fanatics, which is telling buyers their “order can’t be fulfilled.” In those cases, Fanatics provides a full refund, plus a 25% discount code, but there’s a catch: According to fans, that code can’t be used on kelly green apparel.

“Eagles fans have had an extraordinary response to the launch of the team’s kelly green merchandise, which has already set a Fanatics record as the best alternate merchandise launch ever,” a Fanatics representative said in a statement to The Inquirer. “The unprecedented demand caused a very isolated issue impacting less than one percent of all orders. We take every complaint very seriously and are personally assisting all fans who had orders impacted to help them get the products they want. We will also be loading more items across our sites soon.”

For jerseys already sold out, the secondary market is an option, but it will cost a pretty penny — and prices aren’t likely to go down if sites like Fanatics run out of merchandise. Resellers on eBay are already jacking up the price for kelly green jerseys to double or even triple their face value cost. One retailer has a Jalen Hurts kelly green jersey listed for $295.99. The same jersey went for $99.99 on the Eagles website.

This isn’t the first time Eagles fans have had to deal with a jersey issue from Fanatics, which also had trouble delivering midnight green Super Bowl jerseys in February. While gray and black Eagles jerseys were available to be purchased with the Super Bowl LVII patch, midnight green ― the actual color the Eagles wore during the Super Bowl ― was nowhere to be found.

And while this may seem like a Nike problem, a 2018 New York Times story revealed that while Nike makes the actual on-field jerseys that the players wear, Fanatics is the one with the rights to “produce and sell replicas of that merchandise for consumers, either online or through retail stores.”

In the short term, however, that doesn’t do much to help Eagles fans who just want to get their hands on some kelly green. Haven’t they waited long enough already?