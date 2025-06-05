Quinyon Mitchell reflects on rookie season, facing Eagles wideouts in practice, and more on ‘Exciting Mics’

Eagles defensive back Quinyon Mitchell made quite the name for himself in his rookie year, establishing himself as a key component on the Eagles’ defense and becoming a fan favorite — eventually earning the nickname Quinyonamo Bay.

The rookie from Toledo was selected 22nd in the 2024 NFL draft, teaming up with a player he considers to be a role model. When asked who he models his game after, Mitchell responded “You know, I got to say [Darius] Slay … I was blessed to play with him for one year.”

Since Mitchell was drafted, the rookie has locked down some of the top targets in the league — including CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Drake London and Terry McLaurin — he’s earned one of the most clever nicknames in the league, and went viral for his Super Bowl parade celebration.

But the cornerback didn’t always showcase his personality. Reed Blankenship recalled his first time meeting Mitchell and Cooper DeJean on the latest episode of Exciting Mics.

“I thought y’all were just silent,” Blankenship said. “I have never in my life been around guys that just don’t want to say a word. And I understand because I was in your shoes. But I was like you know what, I want to make it my job, my priority is to come in here and say what’s up to these guys everyday just so I can get some sort of personality out of these dudes. Coop came along faster than Q did.

“But now, throughout the year, Q is one of the funniest dudes. Y’all were both quiet but y’all have grown … Slay helped a lot too. Slay brought it out.”

Here are some of the highlights from the Mitchell joining the podcast ….

Competing against Brown and Smith

Mitchell’s success on the college level at Toledo translated to the pros, recording two interceptions in the postseason and becoming a Super Bowl champion. But none of this could have been possible without competing against some of the best on his team: wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“He was talking smack during camp, it was funny,” DeJean said.

“Straight to it,” Blankenship agreed.

“I was just trying to get my feet wet,” Mitchell said. “I just wanted to compete. I just knew, like, if I go out here and lock them boys down, I’m going to be straight for real.”

Welcome to NFL moment

But Mitchell’s “welcome to the NFL” moment didn’t come from covering Brown or Smith in practice. Instead, it came from a conditioning drill known as the box drill.

They set up four cones in a seven-by-seven box. Each player starts in the middle of the box, and the coach points to one cone they have to run to, before running back and repeating this process until the coach says they’re done.

“[My ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment] was probably last year when we were doing box drills,” Mitchell said. “I feel like box drills are crazy, bro … I was dead throughout that.”

‘I didn’t sleep the whole night’

In the Eagles’ 22-10 wild card win over the Green Bay Packers, Mitchell intercepted quarterback Jordan Love — his first pick of the season.

“Man, I didn’t sleep the whole night,” Mitchell said. “I wasn’t partying. I was at the crib. I was just up all night. I couldn’t even go to sleep, I was so excited.”

After the pick, DeJean and Mitchell performed their own celebration, inspired by former WWE superstar Triple H’s finishing move, the pedigree. Without any practice beforehand, the duo botched the move.

“Hand up, accountability. That one was on me,” DeJean said. “We didn’t practice it one time, we just raw dogged it.”

“When he kicked you in the stomach, I don’t know what you did,” Blankenship said.

Added Mitchell: “I rewatched it and I’m like, ‘Coop, what are you doing? You trippin.’”