Ravens hire former Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson to same position

It didn’t take Dennard Wilson long to land on his feet.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they have hired the former Eagles defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator as their new defensive backs coach. Wilson joins John Harbaugh’s staff with the Ravens and will work closely with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The move represents a homecoming for the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native, who attended both DeMatha High School and the University of Maryland.

“Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way,” Harbaugh said in an official team statement. “Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We’re excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he’s looking forward to coming home to Maryland.”

Wilson, 40, recently interviewed for the Eagles defensive coordinator opening but was ultimately passed over in favor of former Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai.

It was initially reported by several national outlets that Wilson and the Eagles were “mutually parting ways,” but sources told The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes earlier this week that Wilson was in fact fired by head coach Nick Sirianni. This decision was made despite Wilson reportedly assuring Sirianni that he would cooperate with Desai despite not landing the defensive coordinator job. Several Eagles players, including corner Darius Slay, previously lobbied for Wilson to get the job.

As the Eagles defensive backs coach, Wilson played a key role in helping direct a Birds defense that ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 against the pass. Wilson, who has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, previously worked with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

He becomes the third high-profile coach to leave the organization following the team’s appearance in Super LVII after Shane Steichen (Indianapolis) and Jonathan Gannon (Arizona), both of whom landed head coaching jobs.