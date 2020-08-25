“To be able to be with him in his transition to an entirely new position has been very fun throughout this whole training camp,” Kelce said. “Not that we’re ever at this point amazed at Jason Peters or anything he does, but I thought he played lights out in [Friday’s] scrimmage against Fletcher [Cox], Malik [Jackson], whoever [he was up against]. Those are two of the best guys we’re going to see, ever, as a guard, and for him to go out there and execute against those guys is proof enough that he’s going to be able to make this transition.”