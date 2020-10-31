On Sunday night, the Eagles will play the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, in an era when what happens just before a sporting event has become as noteworthy and meaningful as what happens during it. In these recent years, as athletes have knelt, raised their fists, refused to stand, or remained in their locker rooms during pregame renditions of the national anthem, every note has been transformed into a temporary referendum on patriotism and protest, on race and racism, on respect and disrespect for the American flag, and on the idea and ideals of the United States.