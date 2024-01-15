Rob McElhenney didn’t let the Emmys get in the way of watching the Eagles’ playoff game

Rob McElhenney, star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and noted Eagles fan, presented an award at Monday night’s Emmy Awards ceremony — scheduled for the exact same time as the Birds’ playoff game vs. Tampa Bay.

But McElhenney, not about to miss his favorite team try to start its Super Bowl run, knew he could watch the game and attend the awards ceremony.

He posted a selfie to X of him and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, watching the game on his phone while seated for the award ceremony, captioned “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the Eagles? #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly”

McElhenney also won an Emmy Award before the televised ceremony for “Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program” for his show Welcome to Wrexham, following a Welsh soccer club that he and Ryan Reynolds own together. The club played the Philadelphia Union reserves in a July scrimmage.

He is a Philadelphia native, and he and Olson are both longtime Eagles fans. Earlier this season, Olson secretly outbid McElhenney for a signed Kylie Kelce Eagles letterman jacket and McElhenney was a narrator on the Eagles’ playoff hype video in 2023.