Rodney McLeod’s Eagles days are over, but his Sneaker Ball shows his Philly ties remain strong

Rodney McLeod is a Cleveland Brown, but he still calls Philadelphia home. He and his wife, Erika, live in the Old City home they bought in 2020 when he’s out of season, though it’s been almost three years since McLeod last put on an Eagles jersey.

This season will his 13th and final in the NFL, he announced in May. McLeod spent six of those seasons here and continues to remain connected to the Philly community, though he’s lived and played in Indianapolis and Cleveland the last two years. He’s the cofounder of the Change Our Future Foundation with his wife, which aims to empower the youth through education, awareness, and advocacy.

One of the foundation’s biggest events of the year is coming Thursday, the fourth Sneaker Ball, which brings together “fashion and style meeting philanthropy,” hosted at the Vie by Cescaphe in Center City.

In 2021, the event in its inaugural year raised $205,000 to update STEM and Black history curriculum in local schools. The event also collected 250 pairs of sneakers and 150 toys to donate locally. His community efforts earned him the 2022 Alan Page Community Award, which the NFLPA considers its highest honor.

“We allow the community to all gather in one room to celebrate the amazing work we’ve been able to do for our students,” McLeod told The Inquirer. “We celebrate our students’ success to date, whether that’s scholarships or them ripping the runway in a fashion show, or even them on a red carpet, doing what they love to do, interviewing other guests.

“And the sneaker component of the outfit is a great conversation starter, so it helps drive conversation.”

In recent years, Eagles players past and present have attended the event, including Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata last year, along with Rasheed Wallace, the former Simon Gratz standout and longtime NBA player. Guests are encouraged to wear sneakers to the formal black-tie event.

Returning to the Linc

Though he will be back in Cleveland by late next month when NFL training camp opens, McLeod will back in Philly later this year, his first opportunity to play at Lincoln Financial Field since leaving the Eagles after the 2021 season.

McLeod has faced the Eagles just once, as a member of the Colts. The Eagles escaped with a 17-16 win in Indianapolis in 2022 as McLeod finished with six tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup. This season, he’ll get another chance to face his old squad as the Eagles host the Browns in Week 6.

McLeod amassed 347 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) over six seasons from 2016-2021 in Philly. McLeod reminisced on his favorite moments in midnight green, from sacking Matt Ryan late in the game of the Eagles-Falcons 2018 NFC Divisional game en route to winning a Super Bowl, to intercepting the Giants in his final game for the Eagles at the Linc.

“Super excited to be able to suit up one more time in the Linc in different colors, but God found a way to bring me back to a stadium where I’ve been able to make a lot of special moments,” McLeod said, “and a city that allowed me to become a man in front of their eyes. So it’s a full circle kind of moment, and being able to come back to the Linc and line it up one last time, I know there’d be a lot of anxiety probably built up behind that game.”

McLeod says he’s mulled retirement over the last couple of seasons, but a torn bicep he suffered in Week 11 last year cut his season short and was one of the motivating factors to play one more season. In 10 games last season (five starts), McLeod finished with 29 tackles (two for loss) and one pass breakup and felt he had more left to give.

And the idea of playing football at the highest level with his daughter, Zaia, watching, along with his wife, was another persuasive thought for the former Virginia standout, who began his NFL career after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Said McLeod: “I’ve always wanted that feeling and visual of having, not only my wife [watching me] while I’m in the league, but also a child of my own to witness me playing. God’s given me that opportunity, and I didn’t want to pass up on that opportunity.”

The Clinton, Md. native says he’s “content with what lives outside of the sport.” As he prepares for the end of his professional football career, fashion and his joint foundation will be at the forefront of his next journey. But he hopes to dive into other passions.

He still wants to remain close to the game, wants to pursue broadcasting, or land a coaching/front office gig.

“[It would] tie in not only my education piece of the game, but the mentorship as well as a coach,” McLeod said. “Being able to help people have prosperous careers, similar to the way that I did [in football], as well as in the nonprofit space. I find a lot of joy and fulfillment in what I do at Change Our Future and being able to help our help our youth succeed. So looking to really dive into that a lot more … give the nonprofit the attention that it deserves.”

McLeod is asking anyone who attends the Sneaker Ball to bring school supplies and sneakers, either new or used, to donate to their annual back to school drive for the upcoming school year. Donations will benefit the Feltonville School of Art and Science and the Barbers Who Care Back to School Haircuts Community Event.