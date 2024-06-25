Ron Jaworski is ‘disappointed’ in Jalen Hurts’ comments, says the Eagles QB needs better leadership skills

Jalen Hurts’ comments, or lack thereof, about Nick Sirianni’s leadership at the end of minicamp have echoed around the Eagles’ sphere ever since he made them.

The latest to weigh in? Eagles legend Ron Jaworski, who quarterbacked the Birds from 1977 to 1986.

“Honestly, I was disappointed,” Jaworski said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show of his first reaction to the comments. “I am a great fan of Jalen Hurts and his ability, but I think one thing he’s got to get better at is his leadership skills and his ability to communicate his leadership skills. I thought that was a great opportune time to say, ‘Hey, we made changes in the offseason. Man, I’m excited for Nick Sirianni, I’m great to have Kellen [Moore] in here, we made a lot of changes. Man, I am fired up about this team!’ To show excitement, to show passion … He did not come across that way. It was delivery more than what he said, anything else.

“I would have shown excitement at the point. ‘That last year is history, I’ve learned from last year and, man, you’ll now see a changed Jalen Hurts.’ I did not see that change. I saw the kind of quiet demeanor that he normally shows … I know who Jalen is. I know what he is. I know he is a terrific athlete and a terrific person. But as a leader of a football team, I think he has to take it up a notch in his enthusiasm and passion for his teammates and the coaching staff.”

When asked by a reporter earlier this month what he thought about Sirianni’s open-mindedness to change, bringing in the new offensive coordinator Moore to run the offense, Hurts did not answer the question.

“Um, I mean, that’s a great question,” Hurts replied. “I don’t know that I know the answer to it.”

In a follow-up, the reporter asked what Hurts has seen from Sirianni so far in workouts.

“I think he’s been great in the message he’s been delivering to the team. He’s trying to be very intentional in what he is saying.”

This isn’t the first time Hurts has seemed lukewarm on Sirianni — or at least opted not to strongly endorse him when presented with the opportunity. In January after the Eagles’ wild-card loss, Hurts did not deny an ESPN report that came out before the game suggesting his “desired direction for the offense has not materialized.”

“We’ve had a ton of opportunities to do great things and we haven’t taken advantage of them,” Hurts said. “And I’ve talked about the ownership of that and me taking ownership for the things that I can control and challenging everyone to take ownership for the things that they control.”

While they’ve been a major talking point, Hurts’ recent comments haven’t particularly rankled fans. In a recent WIP poll, around two-thirds of those who voted said they were insignificant.

But on the unCovering the Birds podcast, Jeff McLane shared more insight into the relationship between Hurts and Sirianni, and revealed that “according to team sources, his handling of this question about Sirianni right before the Eagles parted before the summer disappointed several key figures within the organization.”

Inquirer columnists’ opinions on Hurts’ comments differ. But it doesn’t seem to be blowing over just yet.