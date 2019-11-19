“Well, there's scrambling quarterbacks, there's running quarterbacks, there's drop-back quarterbacks, there's quarterbacks that are good from the pocket, there's quarterbacks that are good outside of the pocket, there's quarterbacks that can throw on schedule, there's quarterbacks that can create on their own,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “And he's all of the above. So I think that you layer all those things together, and it makes it a tough challenge. You have to defend perimeter plays, like boots and play actions. You have to defend RPOs and zone reads. You have to defend off-schedule plays.”