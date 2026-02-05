Ex-Packers assistant Ryan Mahaffey to succeed Jeff Stoutland as Eagles run game coordinator

Changes to the Eagles’ offensive staff under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion are well underway.

The team is hiring Ryan Mahaffey as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday. Mahaffey, 38, worked with Mannion while they were with the Green Bay Packers, most recently serving as the wide receivers coach for the last two seasons.

The news of Mahaffey’s hiring comes in the wake of Jeff Stoutland’s departure from the Eagles after 13 seasons on Wednesday night. Stoutland, who turns 64 next week, was hired by Chip Kelly in 2013 to serve as the Eagles offensive line coach. In 2018, he added the title of run game coordinator to his role with the team.

However, The Inquirer reported last week that Stoutland’s run-game input decreased last season as the team attempted to address their early struggles on the ground by shifting their game planning and play calling.

While a source said that the Eagles wanted Stoutland back in 2026, he chose to step away from coaching, giving way to the hire of Mahaffey to assume run-game responsibilities. Mahaffey, a former NFL fullback and tight end, earned his NFL coaching start with the Packers in 2021 as an offensive quality control coach. He held the title of assistant offensive line coach (2022-23) before becoming the team’s wide receivers coach in 2024.

Mahaffey has coached tight ends at the collegiate level, first at Northern Iowa, his alma mater, in 2013 and then at Western Kentucky from 2017-18. This is the first time in Mahaffey’s coaching career that he has held the title of run game coordinator.

The addition of Mahaffey likely signals the end of Jason Michael’s tenure with the Eagles. Michael, 47, was brought to the Eagles by Sirianni in 2021 as tight ends coach after serving in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019-20.

Mahaffey is the third new face on the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff, joining Mannion and Josh Grizzard, the new pass game coordinator.