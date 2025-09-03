Saquon Barkley’s new documentary was five years in the making. It comes out on Prime Video next month.

It’s been nearly two years since the documentary Kelce, following former Eagles center Jason Kelce as he contemplated his road to retirement, premiered and became the most-watched Amazon Prime Video documentary in the United States.

Now, Saquon Barkley has a chance to follow that.

Similar to Kelce, Barkley is getting his own Prime Video documentary, following his quest to his first Super Bowl with the Eagles. Saquon, which is executive produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Alex Pappas, will premiere on Amazon’s streaming platform on Oct. 9, the same day as the Eagles’ first matchup of the season against Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants.

Of course, the feature-length documentary will cover Barkley’s journey from New York to Philadelphia — signing with the Eagles last offseason. That drama was central to last year’s Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants. The teaser appears to show a clip from the other side of those negotiations, with Barkley on the phone, discussing his future with the former team.

“You’re telling me you want me to be a Giant for life,” Barkley said. “I’m telling you I want to be a Giant for life.”

Of course, we already know how that story ends. John Mara is probably still losing sleep over it.

But the documentary spans a much longer period than the former Penn State star’s first season with the Eagles. According to Barkley, he’s been filming it for much of his pro career — and like the Kelce doc, some of the best moments appear to take place off the field.

“It’s been a five-year journey,” said Barkley in the teaser, which was released on Wednesday. “I’ve been using this as my diary, as my therapy. You get to see the journey it took to get to this point. … This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. Let’s go show the world I’m Saquon Barkley.”