Saquon Barkley gets his own signature Wawa hoagie. Here’s what’s on his ‘mad basic’ sandwich.

After Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards and performed acrobatic stunts with his backward hurdle, the Eagles running back has been checking off career accomplishment after career accomplishment. Becoming a Super Bowl champion: check. Landing the cover of Madden: check. Being named the No. 1 player on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list: check.

Oh yeah, and getting his own signature Wawa hoagie: check.

The three-time Pro Bowler has partnered with Wawa to launch a new exclusive limited-time hoagie called “The Saquon” as he celebrates his ties to Philadelphia. It features oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions, and spicy mustard.

“My hoagie is mad basic,” Barkley said in the latest Wawa advertisement. “That’s what I eat though. I’ve been going to Wawa since I was eight. It’s just kind of like my snack on the go that you know you can trust and you know it’s going to taste good.”

Barkley isn’t the first Eagle to get his own signature sandwich. Last summer, Jason Kelce and wife Kylie got their own hoagies, appropriately named the “Jason” and “Kylie” — and Kylie’s isn’t that different from Saquon’s.

» READ MORE: The Eagles’ Tush Push will have a — very appropriate — sponsor this season

To promote the partnership, Wawa released a new ad, showing Barkley surprising fans at home with his exclusive — albeit “basic” — hoagie. Starting Tuesday, Philly fans can order “The Saquon” as a wrap or as a hoagie at all Wawa locations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Saquon Barkley,” said Mary-Rose Hannum, the chief food & beverage officer of Wawa. “It’s just one more way to brighten the days of our customers and celebrate the return of the football season with a collaboration that’s sure to make fans smile.”

The announcement comes just two days before the Eagles home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It looks like Philly fans may have a new tailgate snack to look forward to.

And with the Phillies’ postseason right around the corner — and Kyle Schwarber leading the way with his bat — maybe “The Saquon” will overlap with another Schwarberfest.