‘Kelce’ is the most watched documentary on Prime Video in the U.S.

Eagles center Jason Kelce: number one in our hearts and on Amazon’s Prime Video charts.

Kelce — the Eagles captain’s eponymous documentary about the duality of weighing retirement while plowing toward a Super Bowl — is now the most-watched documentary in the U.S on Amazon’s streaming service, reports Deadline.

The film debuted at No. 1 when it premiered on Sept. 11, and remained among the top five movies overall on Prime Video during the first three weeks of its release. Amazon has yet to release viewership numbers for Kelce.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘Fat Batman has surpassed the actual Batman’: Jason Kelce doc hits No. 1 on Prime Video

“We’re extremely proud of Kelce,” Matt Newman, the head of Prime Video’s original sports content, told Deadline. It is “the perfect example of the type of documentary we want to make at Amazon. It’s as much a story of family, parenting, and brotherhood as it is about football.”

Kelce — which was made by Philly-based documentary production company 9.14 Pictures — initially set out to be an entirely different film. Philly filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena Joyce were supposed to follow Kelce as he soft-launched retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL, speaking with other athletes about what it’s like to leave a sport they’ve dedicated their lives to.

That, of course, isn’t what happened: Kelce and the 2022 Birds had the NFC’s best season record, going on to win playoff game after playoff game until they fell short in Super Bowl LVII, where Kelce played against his brother Travis, a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce also hasn’t retired — yet.

» READ MORE: Where to stream "Kelce"

Kelce thus captures its star through a rollercoaster season, breaking up tape of practices and gamedays with surprising mundanity of life in the NFL: Kelce watches his brother win the AFC championship from a Chickie’s & Pete’s and bartends in Sea Isle City. His then-pregnant wife Kylie goes to doctor’s appointments. His family bemoans a prolonged career as Kelce follows a diligent pain management regimen to keep playing in the NFL.

“It’s a love story between the Eagles and their fans, a city and a team, Jason and his wife, Jason and his brother, Jason and his parents,” Joyce told The Inquirer earlier this year.

» READ MORE: The new Jason Kelce film is ‘a love story’ and ‘a gift from the documentary gods’

This isn’t the first time Kelce has topped a chart other than the NFL power rankings. A Philly Special Christmas — aka the banger charity album Kelce recorded with O-line besties Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — topped four Billboard charts during the first week of January and raised $1.25 million for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center toy drive and summer camp.