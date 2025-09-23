Watch the full trailer for the new Saquon Barkley documentary, which premieres next month

Earlier this month Prime Video announced its latest Philly sports documentary, Saquon, which will follow Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s quest for his first Super Bowl. The project, which is directed by Alex Pappas, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, was five years in the making.

Saquon will premiere on Oct. 9, the same day as the Eagles’ first matchup this season with Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants. When the project was announced, a short 40-second teaser was released with it — revealing a clip from Barkley’s side of the negotiations with his former team before he made the decision to sign with the Eagles in the offseason.

In the latest trailer, we learn more about what to expect from Saquon — whether it’s his daughter, Jada, telling him to join the Eagles, clips of a young Barkley playing Pop Warner, or him getting the call on draft day. The two-minute trailer also features appearances from Barkley’s parents, Alibay and Tonya, his fiancée Anna Congdon, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, Barkley’s idol.

“If he’s modeled his game after me then he’s a good student,” Sanders said.

The documentary will also follow Barkley’s recovery after tearing his ACL in the second week of the 2020 season, when many were questioning his future in the league.

“He was basically invincible,” Congdon said. “That made him realize, you know what, I’m human.”

Here’s the full trailer …

Prime Video, which also created the record-setting Jason Kelce documentary, Kelce, isn’t done telling Philly sports stories just yet. Their Allen Iv3rson docuseries is also set to air in October.