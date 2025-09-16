Prime Video will release its docuseries about Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Oct. 23

Allen Iverson will provide a few answers on Oct. 23.

As previously reported, the 76ers legend will release a three-part docuseries titled “Allen Iv3rson” that is backed by the production companies of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry that will air on Prime Video.

Amazon says the series will give “unprecedented access and personal stories, along with intimate interviews with family, friends, and fellow NBA players and coaches.”

Iverson had an upbringing and basketball story worth documenting, starting with his high school career, his two season stint at Georgetown, and his legendary NBA career.

Drafted No. 1 in the 1996 draft, Iverson won Rookie of the Year, became a perennial All-Star and took the Sixers to their last Finals appearance in 2001. He played 10 seasons in Philly before stops with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson came back to Philly to close his career and retired as a Sixer.

This docuseries will be a treat for Sixers fans, who have watched Iverson step back in the spotlight locally and grow closer to the franchise he carried for a decade.

Iverson was honored with a statue at the Sixers’ practice facility in 2024, sat courtside at marquee games, and rung the bell at Xfinity Mobile Arena, but has rarely spoken about his NBA experience, nor his personal life.

He told sneaker writer Nick DePaula in 2024 that he wanted to set the record straight.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically,” Iverson said. “I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before.”

O’Neal, who won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, faced off against Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals.

“His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy,” O’Neal said.