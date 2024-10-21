Jason Kelce doesn’t understand the Saquon Barkley hate from Giants fans and more reactions to the Eagles’ big win

Saquon Barkley ran all over his former team in a big 28-3 win over the Giants on Sunday, showing off at MetLife Stadium after walking in and watching his jersey burn in the parking lot.

But before the game even started, Jason Kelce took to X to question why exactly Giants fans were so mad at Barkley, instead of at Giants ownership and management for choosing not to bring Barkley back.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why Giants fans hate Saquon for what happened, and not the Giants organization for the fact he is an Eagle,” Kelce posted, above a photo of a Giants fan wearing a profanity-laced Barkley jersey. “They have absolutely no one to blame other than the Giants ownership and management decisions for why he is no longer a Giant. Obviously understand their hate of the Eagles, and desire for him not to succeed, just very odd this energy is directed at him more so than the organization …

One Giants fan responded to Kelce, writing that “the honest answer is, we can’t fully direct it at ownership and management because they are still Giants and we are stuck with them. We can’t elect new ownership or management, but Saquon choosing the Eagles, while beneficial for him, it hurt the fans to pick the enemy.”

Other fans insisted that keeping Barkley was the wrong move for a rebuilding squad, and the fans booed specifically because he chose the Eagles. “If he went to any other team outside the NFC East the hate wouldn’t be directed at him,” one fan wrote.

“I 100% understand why fans hate he’s an Eagle, and why there are boos,” Kelce replied. “I mean I played in Philadelphia, babies are born here booing instead of crying. Just feels like from the beginning of this whole thing the hate has been directed at him, when the organization is the one that messed this entire thing up.”

Regardless, the Eagles were certainly happy to have Barkley on Sunday. He rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in just three quarters. LeSean McCoy predicted his big game before it happened.

That big day helped the Eagles cruise to their first easy win of the year against a division rival.

“Any time you can win against a division opponent, it is a good win,” Brian Westbrook said on the WIP postgame show. “I think they came out and did some of the things they wanted to get accomplished. They ran the ball well, they did a great job of putting the ball in their playmakers’ hands.”

During a week in which much of the talk focused on head coach Nick Sirianni’s postgame antics against the Browns, the team said they had one of their best weeks of practice. They went out and backed that up by posting their biggest win in over a year. In the 28-3 win, the Birds had one of their best defensive performances of the season, sacking the Giants quarterbacks eight times.

Brandon Graham said after the game that he heard the noise outside the locker room.

“I did. I did,” Graham told reporters Sunday. “I wonder what Seth [Joyner] and them are going to have to say? But that’s OK. They had so much to say. Tell them to keep coming. Keep it coming. Don’t ride with us. Him and D-Gunn [Derrick Gunn].”

Well, Graham got his wish — perhaps right around the same time he wished it — as Joyner, a former Eagles linebacker, weighed in on the defensive performance after the game.

“This was the best tackling game I’ve seen them play all year long,” Joyner said on WIP postgame. “They didn’t miss tackles, they were not out of position, they were exactly where they were supposed to be. Everything that Vic Fangio threw at the Giants worked.”