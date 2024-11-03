The Jaguars’ controversial touchdown, Tiki Barber calls Saquon Barkley, and more from the Eagles-Jaguars broadcast

The Birds pulled out a close win over the Jaguars thanks to a heroic Nakobe Dean interception for their fourth win in a row. If you were in the Linc for the first kelly green game of the year, or spent your afternoon in the parking lots with Robert De Niro, here’s everything you missed on the broadcast.

Jaguars controversial touchdown

CBS rules expert Gene Steratore and the broadcast crew were baffled after the replay team allowed a Jaguars scoop and score stand as a touchdown.

The broadcast crew said Barkley should have been down by contact, since he was tripped up by Ventrell Miller before he ultimately falls and loses the ball on the ground.

“I’m a little surprised, as you are,” Steratore said. “I know Ventrell Miller hits that calf, and if you watch, Saquon steps on, it looks like a teammate. Whether they deem that that’s what causes Saquon to stumble, you still have some contact from one stride to another, I was going down the path you guys were going down that where that contact, followed by a stumble, would put him down by contact, because we know the ground can’t cause a fumble.”

The touchdown helped the Jaguars get within one score of the Eagles in the third quarter and was their second touchdown in just 14 seconds.

Doug Pederson returns

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson will always be loved in Philadelphia after winning the Eagles’ their first and only Super Bowl in 2018 as head coach. There’s a statue of him outside Lincoln Financial Field, which Pederson said earlier in the week that he has still never seen. But with the Birds playing against Pederson and Jacksonville on Sunday, choices had to be made.

One fan brought a “Sorry Doug. We love you, just not today” sign to the game.

Shady Dog Records shoutout

CBS statistician Mike Notaro lives a double life — he also owns Shady Dog Records in Berwyn! CBS showed b-roll of the store, showing off some of the record collections, and confirmed for Jason McCourty that Shady Dog sells Beatles records, which, of course it does. Come on.

The store sells used and new vinyl records and is a great local spot in the area. Who knew the co-owner was a football guy? Although, it is Philly, so who isn’t a football guy?

Tiki Barber calls Saquon Barkley

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber notably feuded with Saquon Barkley after Barkley left the Giants for the Eagles. Barber, also a radio host with WFAN, said Barkley was “dead to us now” after Barkley signed with the Birds. Barkley later fired back on X, telling Barber “don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

Barber called his first Eagles game of 2024 with CBS, and Barkley came to impress, with two first half touchdowns and one massive hurdle.

“This kid is special, man,” Barber said.

Is it water under the bridge for these two?

Eagles Hall of Famer LeSean McCoy

At halftime, the Birds inducted running back LeSean McCoy, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame. McCoy, still emotional after the ceremony, joined the broadcast in the third quarter to talk about his career.

“The Eagles have been around for years, for centuries, and there’s only been 20-some players in the Hall of Fame, and now they’re adding me, LeSean McCoy?” he said. “It means a lot. When I was a kid, I was from Harrisburg, my house where I lived at was like an hour and 20 minutes from the stadium, and when I was a kid I wanted to be an Eagle, and now I’m in the Eagles Hall of Fame. You can’t make that up.”

Saquon Barkley/Barack Obama golf update

Hurts called a “Tiger Woody” audible in the third quarter, who Saquon Barkley said was his remaining dream golf partner, after a round with former president Barack Obama on Tuesday.

Barkley went golfing with Jeffery Lurie, Obama, and one of Obama’s friends at Merion Golf Club, with Jalen Hurts tagging along for the ride (he’s not allowed to golf). He said Wednesday that it was “probably one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in my life.”

But he shared a bit more with CBS ahead of Sunday’s game — including that he had to pay Obama $60 after losing to Obama and Lurie. The clubhouse at Merion is right behind the opening tee, and a big group was there to watch the former president tee off. Barkley was “so nervous” and wanted to hit one good shot to impress the crowd. He ended up piping one 280 feet down the middle.

“Nobody knows I got a double bogey after they saw my tee shot,” Barkley told CBS. Well, now they do!