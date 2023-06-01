Shannon Sharpe reportedly out at FS1 as Skip Bayless relationship fizzles

It appears Shannon Sharpe has finally had enough from Skip Bayless.

Sharpe, the NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, is walking away from FS1 and Undisputed after the NBA Finals, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. Sharpe is reportedly taking a buyout, and he’ll be taking his Club Shay Shay podcast with him.

Fox Sports did not respond to a request for comment. Sharpe could not be immediately reached, and didn’t comment on the news to start Thursday’s show.

Considering the show featured two guys yelling at each other, the duo had their fair share of contentious moments during their seven years cohosting Undisputed. But there was real friction last year after Bayless suggested on Twitter the Buffalo Bills continue playing following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

Sharpe was absent from Undisputed the following morning. When he returned, he was visibly angry by Bayless’ repeated interruptions.

While Sharpe has yet to publicly comment on the report, he did like several comments on Twitter related to the news of his departure from the show, including one claiming Bayless “couldn’t stand Shannon succeeding” and that the duo’s relationship “got progressively worse” over the past few years.

It’s unclear what’s next for Sharpe, who previously worked as an analyst on The NFL Today on CBS. Sharpe is currently facing a defamation lawsuit over comments he made on Undisputed last year about a Mississippi welfare scandal allegedly involving former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

“So, if that is the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved,” Sharpe said in September. “You made a hundred plus million dollars in the NFL, and to talk about, well, [Favre] didn’t know. This is what Brett Favre texted, ‘If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ben Davis not happy with Francisco Lindor

During the Phillies 4-1 loss to the New York Mets last night, NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ben Davis wasn’t thrilled with a Mets’ double play in the fifth inning.

With a runner on first, Edmundo Sosa hit a scorcher to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who casually tossed the ball the first base to complete the double play. Davis had no problem with the double play, but didn’t care for Lindor’s flip to first.

“You got a problem with that, the way he threw it over?” Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy asked during the broadcast.

“I’m not a big fan. Be a little bit more professional about it,” Davis responded.

The Phillies have dropped two straight games against the Mets, and have lost six of the last 10 games. They’ll face the Mets again this afternoon at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Quick hits

Eagles center Jason Kelce banged the drum at the Union game last night, and as you’d expect, he had the Philly crowd in an uproar. He hit the drum so hard he bent the mallet, then chugged a can of beer, which is what you’d expect from the six-time Pro Bowler.