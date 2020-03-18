The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened Tuesday as 50-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl. After the surprise signing of a certain veteran quarterback, those odds were cut well in half. In some houses, the Buccaneers have lower odds than the Eagles.
Tom Brady will do that for you.
“Still a needle mover,” said PointsBet’s Pat Eichner, which had the Bucs at 16-1 on Wednesday morning. The Eagles were at 17-1, while New England’s odds jumped from 14-1 to 20-1.
“I think he will do well,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill-US. “He has some pretty good weapons there and a creative offensive coach.”
That coach is mastermind Bruce Arians, whose resume includes two Super Bowls as an assistant with Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, and three years as Peyton Manning’s first NFL position coach. Arians’ first head-coaching job was at Temple in 1983 when Brady was 6 years old.
And how many Super Bowls has Brady won? Six.
The Eagles are as high as 19-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel in a sampling of odds taken by The Inquirer. Though casinos are closed indefinitely, there is still online wagering. Even if mobile betting isn’t your thing, it’s nice to talk about something other than coronavirus for five minutes.
The Chiefs are the consensus favorites at around 6-1.
Brady was 13th in the NFL with 24 touchdown passes last season, but his receivers in Tampa (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard) will be an upgrade. Suspended wideout Antonio Brown might also be in play.
If nothing else, Brady is definitely an improvement over Jameis Winston, who threw a staggering 30 interceptions for the Buccaneers in 2019. Brady has thrown 29 picks in the last four years.
The Bucs do not play the Eagles in 2020, but they will host Andy Reid and the defending-champion Chiefs. They also do not play Tennessee, which stunned Brady and the Patriots in the 2019 wild-card round.
“It’s amazing,” said Matt Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, “how Brady changes the Bucs’ odds.”