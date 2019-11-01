Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic offers his insights into the remaining NFL Week 9 slate with a special eye on the Cowboys. Their trend against the NFC East is impressive.

Standings for our staff picks and last week’s records are at the bottom of this file.

Sunday

EAGLES (-5) Bears (42.5), 1 p.m. (Fox)

Bouncing back from ugly, a 37-10 loss to the Cowboys, the Birds steamrolled the Bills last week, 31-13. Looking for the Green to post a W here, but not quite sold on laying 5. But props, BABY, let there be props.

Not promoting any one sportsbook, but did take a look at some of the FanDuel offers, and gonna drop some chips. Not saying that Da Bears are as bad as the Jets, but the last game at home, the Iggles stormed out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and it was 21-0 at the half. Last week, the Birds didn’t exactly roar out of the starting gate, but did win the first Q, 3-0, and the half as well, with an 11-7 edge. So, gonna put some green on the Green to win the first quarter at -.5 — yeah, minus just a hook — and to win the first half at -3.

Also contemplating taking the Birds over 23.5 points for the game, since they’ve scored 32, 24 and 31 the last three times out at the Linc. Thinking that the hometown heroes post the W, maybe something like 27-21.

Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Eagles
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Eagles

Texans (-1) Jaguars (46.5), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Guess who is making money in London? Yea, Double Me. Have hit two of three across the pond, including a best bet last week with the Rams. Totally understand that Houston has lost a YUGE piece in All-Pro J.J. Watt, but prefer to ride with Deshaun Watson instead of the Mustache, Gardner Minshew. Do not have anything against a little facial hair, actually rocked a 'stache back in the day, but noticed that the Texans have covered 12 of the last 15 as a favorite.

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Jaguars
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Texans (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

BILLS (9) Redskins (36.5), 1 p.m.

Buffalo botched it all last week against the Eagles, but it’s impossible to botch it against Washington.

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Redskins
Paul Domowitch
Redskins
Marcus Hayes
Redskins
Jeff McLane
Redskins
Marc Narducci
Redskins
Vegas Vic
Bills

PANTHERS (-3.5) Titans (41.5), 1 p.m.

Not totally sold on Tennessee’s new quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. Yeah, the Titans have won the last two, but beating two losers, the Bucs and Chargers, is no big whoop. Week 8 could not have been any uglier for Carolina, losing by 51-13, but that was against the best team in the NFC, San Francisco. Look for the Panthers to bring the heat, and look for an easy, breezy win from a team that has covered six of the last seven after two straight losses. Carolina is on my mind, and my betting app.

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
Marc Narducci
Titans
Vegas Vic
Panthers

CHIEFS (-2) Vikings (48.5), 1 p.m. .

Obviously, this line is subject to bounce if Patrick Mahomes plays. But if Pat ain’t gonna go, and you can still get a few points with Minny as a dog, jump, baby.

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs

Jets (3) DOLPHINS (40.5), 1 p.m.

Maybe the worst matchup since England beat Argentina in a 74-day battle for the Falkland Islands.

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Jets
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Colts (-1) STEELERS (42.5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh got a gift from Miami on Monday night. Indy ain’t coming with any presents, just a red-hot Brissett!

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Colts (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Colts
Vegas Vic
Colts

RAIDERS (-2) Lions (50.5), 4:05 p.m.

Gotta go with these stats: Oakland has covered 5 of the last 6 at home, while Detroit has won 2 of the last 10 as a road dog.

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Raiders
Marc Narducci
Lions
Vegas Vic
Raiders

SEAHAWKS (-6.5) Buccaneers (51.5), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle lost center Justin Britt and has covered just one of the last eight as a favorite. Gimme the invading Pirates.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Buccaneers

Browns (3) BRONCOS (39), 4:25 p.m.

Saw that Von Miller is nursing a bum knee, and Denver is starting Brandon Allen instead of Joe Flacco. Also saw that the Baker is REALLY angry and Freddie the Kitch is coaching for his life. These chips are gonna be all Brown.

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Broncos
Marc Narducci
Browns (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Browns

Packers (-3.5) CHARGERS (47.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Lightning Bolts just fired O-coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, so they will play only defense for 60 minutes. Eating Cheese.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

Patriots (-3.5) RAVENS (44.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

You would have expected the 8-0 New England juggernaut to come in like -5 or -6 points against Baltimore, but it’s only -3.5. Hmmmmm. Maybe because the Patriots have had like the cushiest schedule in the NFL, playing only one team (Buffalo) with a winning record. We know that Lamar Jackson ain’t Tom Brady, and we know that John Harbaugh ain’t Bill Belichick. But the Ravens have won six of the last seven at home, and six of the last seven as a dog.

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Patriots
Marc Narducci
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Ravens

Monday

Cowboys (-7) GIANTS (48), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jerry hates to lose. Jerry hates to lose in New York. Jerry WILL NOT stand for losing twice in New York, well, actually New Jersey.

The Cowboys lost to the Jets, 24-22, on Oct. 13 at the Meadowlands, but bounced back with an enormous win the next week against the Eagles, 37-10. Now they come back after the bye week, ready to do some damage.

Last season, the 'Boys posted a gorgeous 7-1 mark after the bye. They are also gonna look to erase the sour taste of last year’s outing on Monday night, a 28-14 loss to the Titans. Turnovers. Not apple turnovers. Fumbles and interceptions.

The NYG lead the league with 19 TOs. Been waiting for Double E to regain his form, and with 111 yards against the Green, Zeke looks ready. Not so for Saquon Barkley who still doesn’t seem right with the cranky ankle. You want perfection? Gotcha. Dallas is on a 7-0 run straight-up and against the spread against the NFC East, so yes, this is the best bet, baby!

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Giants
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys (Best Bet)

Thursday

49ers (10) Cardinals (43)

Ed Barkowitz
49ers (L)
Les Bowen
Cardinals (W)
Paul Domowitch
49ers (L)
Marcus Hayes
49ers (L)
Jeff McLane
Cardinals (W)
Marc Narducci
49ers (L)
Vegas Vic
49ers (L)

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
7-8 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
9-6 (1-0)
Paul Domowitch
8-7 (1-0)
Marcus Hayes
10-5 (0-1)
Jeff McLane
8-7 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
11-4 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
8-7 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 9

Jeff McLane
69-51-1 (6-2 Best Bet)
.574
Marcus Hayes
65-55-1 (5-3)
.541
Vegas Vic
63-57-1 (6-2)
.525
Les Bowen
63-57-1 (3-4-1)
.525
Paul Domowitch
63-57-1 (2-6)
.525
Marc Narducci
61-59-1 (4-4)
.509
Ed Barkowitz
59-61-1 (1-7)
.492