Not promoting any one sportsbook, but did take a look at some of the FanDuel offers, and gonna drop some chips. Not saying that Da Bears are as bad as the Jets, but the last game at home, the Iggles stormed out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and it was 21-0 at the half. Last week, the Birds didn’t exactly roar out of the starting gate, but did win the first Q, 3-0, and the half as well, with an 11-7 edge. So, gonna put some green on the Green to win the first quarter at -.5 — yeah, minus just a hook — and to win the first half at -3.