Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic offers his insights into the remaining NFL Week 9 slate with a special eye on the Cowboys. Their trend against the NFC East is impressive.
Bouncing back from ugly, a 37-10 loss to the Cowboys, the Birds steamrolled the Bills last week, 31-13. Looking for the Green to post a W here, but not quite sold on laying 5. But props, BABY, let there be props.
Not promoting any one sportsbook, but did take a look at some of the FanDuel offers, and gonna drop some chips. Not saying that Da Bears are as bad as the Jets, but the last game at home, the Iggles stormed out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and it was 21-0 at the half. Last week, the Birds didn’t exactly roar out of the starting gate, but did win the first Q, 3-0, and the half as well, with an 11-7 edge. So, gonna put some green on the Green to win the first quarter at -.5 — yeah, minus just a hook — and to win the first half at -3.
Also contemplating taking the Birds over 23.5 points for the game, since they’ve scored 32, 24 and 31 the last three times out at the Linc. Thinking that the hometown heroes post the W, maybe something like 27-21.
Guess who is making money in London? Yea, Double Me. Have hit two of three across the pond, including a best bet last week with the Rams. Totally understand that Houston has lost a YUGE piece in All-Pro J.J. Watt, but prefer to ride with Deshaun Watson instead of the Mustache, Gardner Minshew. Do not have anything against a little facial hair, actually rocked a 'stache back in the day, but noticed that the Texans have covered 12 of the last 15 as a favorite.
Buffalo botched it all last week against the Eagles, but it’s impossible to botch it against Washington.
Not totally sold on Tennessee’s new quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. Yeah, the Titans have won the last two, but beating two losers, the Bucs and Chargers, is no big whoop. Week 8 could not have been any uglier for Carolina, losing by 51-13, but that was against the best team in the NFC, San Francisco. Look for the Panthers to bring the heat, and look for an easy, breezy win from a team that has covered six of the last seven after two straight losses. Carolina is on my mind, and my betting app.
Obviously, this line is subject to bounce if Patrick Mahomes plays. But if Pat ain’t gonna go, and you can still get a few points with Minny as a dog, jump, baby.
Maybe the worst matchup since England beat Argentina in a 74-day battle for the Falkland Islands.
Pittsburgh got a gift from Miami on Monday night. Indy ain’t coming with any presents, just a red-hot Brissett!
Gotta go with these stats: Oakland has covered 5 of the last 6 at home, while Detroit has won 2 of the last 10 as a road dog.
Seattle lost center Justin Britt and has covered just one of the last eight as a favorite. Gimme the invading Pirates.
Saw that Von Miller is nursing a bum knee, and Denver is starting Brandon Allen instead of Joe Flacco. Also saw that the Baker is REALLY angry and Freddie the Kitch is coaching for his life. These chips are gonna be all Brown.
Lightning Bolts just fired O-coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, so they will play only defense for 60 minutes. Eating Cheese.
You would have expected the 8-0 New England juggernaut to come in like -5 or -6 points against Baltimore, but it’s only -3.5. Hmmmmm. Maybe because the Patriots have had like the cushiest schedule in the NFL, playing only one team (Buffalo) with a winning record. We know that Lamar Jackson ain’t Tom Brady, and we know that John Harbaugh ain’t Bill Belichick. But the Ravens have won six of the last seven at home, and six of the last seven as a dog.
Jerry hates to lose. Jerry hates to lose in New York. Jerry WILL NOT stand for losing twice in New York, well, actually New Jersey.
The Cowboys lost to the Jets, 24-22, on Oct. 13 at the Meadowlands, but bounced back with an enormous win the next week against the Eagles, 37-10. Now they come back after the bye week, ready to do some damage.
Last season, the 'Boys posted a gorgeous 7-1 mark after the bye. They are also gonna look to erase the sour taste of last year’s outing on Monday night, a 28-14 loss to the Titans. Turnovers. Not apple turnovers. Fumbles and interceptions.
The NYG lead the league with 19 TOs. Been waiting for Double E to regain his form, and with 111 yards against the Green, Zeke looks ready. Not so for Saquon Barkley who still doesn’t seem right with the cranky ankle. You want perfection? Gotcha. Dallas is on a 7-0 run straight-up and against the spread against the NFC East, so yes, this is the best bet, baby!