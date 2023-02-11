Super Bowl LVII predictions: Eagles vs. Chiefs picks from the local and national media

The agonizing two-week wait between the Eagles winning the NFC championship and the start of Super Bowl LVII is almost at its end. But the final 24 hours might feel like the longest yet.

We’re not going to waste any time — but if you’re looking to do just that until kickoff, we’ve got plenty of Eagles content to get you prepared for Sunday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs — and instead will get right into our final predictions roundup of the season.

With the Eagles currently listed as 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel, here’s a look at how analysts and football experts from the local and national media see Super Bowl LVII playing out, starting with our own beat writers.

Inquirer Super Bowl predictions

For the first time this postseason, the trio of Inquirer Eagles beat writers are in disagreement over the outcome of the game, however they agree it will be a close one. Here’s a snippet from EJ Smith, who has the Birds hoisting their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history on Sunday night.

If the Eagles played the Chiefs 10 times, I’m not convinced things wouldn’t end in a 5-5 split. The two teams aren’t evenly matched in the traditional way — the Eagles have the more talented roster and a handful of matchups to exploit. The Chiefs have Mahomes... This game is a toss-up. An early lead will be a significant swing, as will the health of both quarterbacks playing. Picking against a quarterback as good as Mahomes is tough to do, but the Eagles’ talent advantage is too hard to overlook. The Eagles win in a shootout with Brown becoming the third receiver in the last five years to win Super Bowl MVP. Prediction: Eagles 38, Chiefs 34 EJ Smith

To see more of EJ’s pick, as well who Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino have winning the Super Bowl, click here.

National media Super Bowl predictions

Here’s a look at what football analysts around the country have to say about this Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs ...

· ESPN.com: Normally, ESPN offers up about 10 picks per week. But this is the Super Bowl — and they did not disappoint, with 71 experts providing a pick. Of those 71, 45 (or 63.4%) picked the Eagles over the Chiefs.

· NFL.com: They also upped their game this week with 24 experts making picks, and the Eagles hold a 13-11 edge as the favorite to win.

· CBS Sports: Just three of their eight experts think the Eagles win. Those three also think the Birds will cover the 1.5-point spread.

· Sports Illustrated: Up from their normal five, the MMQB staff had eight writers offer predictions this week, and it was an even 4-4 split.

· FOX Sports: Eight of their 12 experts are picking the Chiefs over the Eagles.

· Yahoo! Sports: Five of their seven experts are picking a Chiefs victory. After a good start for the Eagles, things appear to be swinging back the other way.

· The Athletic: That trend continues at The Athletic, where six of their nine football writers are picking the Chiefs.

· USA TODAY: It’s getting worse, with just one of their six experts predicting an Eagles win.

· Bleacher Report: Over at B/R, they’re only offering picks against the spread, and four of their seven experts are going with Kansas City.

· Sporting News: At The Sporting News, Bill Bender is taking the Chiefs over the Eagles.

Local media Super Bowl predictions

· Bleeding Green Nation: All four Eagles writers at BGN are predicting a win for the Birds.

· PhillyVoice: Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles, for a number of reasons.

· NJ.com: All five of their writers are picking the Birds.

· Kansas City Star: Jesse Newell of the Star is picking the Chiefs to win.