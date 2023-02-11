10 wacky Super Bowl prop bets, from the first commercial to a possible octopus sighting

What color will the liquid poured on the winning Super Bowl coach be? How long will Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem take, from first note to last breath?

What company will have the first commercial after kickoff?

The Super Bowl is here, and so are more prop bets than you can even imagine, and they range from interesting to downright weird. Some you can actually legally wager on in the United States, others ... not so much.

Here’s a look at some fun and wacky Super Bowl props to keep track of Sunday night. And even though you can’t bet on all of them, they certainly make for a fun party game while watching the Eagles take on the Chiefs.

Advertisement

(Note: If you’re looking for some more “serious” sports betting guidance, check out our sports betting hub.)

1. How long will the national anthem take?

This one is a classic Super Bowl prop, but not one you can legally wager on in the U.S. Offshore oddsmakers have this at anywhere from 119 to 124 seconds. Let’s meet somewhere in the middle and call it 122 seconds.

Over 122 seconds Under 122 seconds

» READ MORE: Looking to bet on the Super Bowl? Here are the best NFL betting sites

2. Will the coin toss be heads or tails?

You can legally wager on this. And, unsurprisingly, it’s a 50-50 proposition, with oddsmakers placing even-money odds on heads and tails. Want some recent history to inform your choice? The last two Super Bowl coin tosses have turned up heads, but tails has happened in six of the last 10.

Heads Tails

3. Which company will have the first commercial after kickoff?

No, this isn’t legal here. But it’s still fun to take a guess.

Doritos Avocados from Mexico Taco Bell M&M’s Gary Barbera Hellman’s Jawn Morgan Budweiser That Tyrese Maxey insurance commercial Other

4. Will there be an octopus?

A what? Yes, an octopus — but not a live one.

Not sure what that is? We just learned recently, too. An octopus, coined by a Sports Illustrated writer in 2019, is when a player scores a touchdown and then converts the ensuing two-point conversion. Get it? Eight points. Eight legs.

There have been 175 octopuses (octopi?) in NFL history. But get this: Both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have converted an octopus this year. Regulated sportsbooks in the U.S. are indeed taking wagers on this.

Yes (+1400) No (-10000)

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023 prediction: Bet this Chiefs vs. Eagles same-game parlay

5. How many times will Jeffrey Lurie be shown on-screen between kickoff and final buzzer?

This prop – which is just for fun – probably depends on how the game is going. If it’s the fourth quarter and the Eagles are winning, we could see Lurie, his wife, and other members of the Lurie family on screen a few times as the clock winds down. Maybe even on the field before the final horn, too.

Over 4.5 times Under 4.5 times

6. How many times will Tom Brady be mentioned on the broadcast between kickoff and final buzzer?

While we’re on the subject of Fox’s broadcast, this one is interesting. The analyst in the booth, Greg Olsen, will be off of Fox’s top broadcast team when Brady starts the next chapter of his football career in 2024. Elephant in the room? Maybe. But Brady’s retirement is a worthy topic of conversation regardless.

Over 1.5 times Under 1.5 times

7. What will Rhianna’s opening song be?

The halftime performer has plenty of hits to choose from. Which will she start with?

Diamonds Don’t Stop the Music We Found Love Rude Boy Umbrella Where Have You Been Other

» READ MORE: Will Eagles, Chiefs pile up points in Arizona? Here's what the trends say.

8. Will a missed kick hit the uprights?

Regulated sportsbooks in the U.S. are actually offering this prop to bettors. Of course, “No” is a heavy favorite. Will Jake Elliott or Harrison Butker have a missed kick hit the uprights? Here’s what the odds say (no, we haven’t seen any double-doink odds):

Yes (+425) No (-600)

9. Will Nick Sirianni stick his tongue out at the camera?

The Eagles coach is getting quite a sideline reputation (it comes from his past). Will he carry it to the Super Bowl?

Yes No

10. What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach?

Will Big Red get a red shower? Will Nick Sirianni be doused in green? Or will there be no shower whatsoever? Here’s what oddsmakers at BetMGM are saying.