Our football betting expert is here to guide you through the best NFL betting sites to use when wagering on NFL games in the US in 2022.

The Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

More on the Best NFL Betting Sites

Best NFL betting sites ranked

There are a wide number of NFL betting sites out there to choose from when deciding which to go with for your football bets this season.

The likes of BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings and PointsBet are just some of the options that’ll be available to you when option for your NFL betting site of choice.

We’re here to take you through the outright best NFL betting sites out there, offering explanations as to why you should sign-up with them to fulfill your football betting needs.

5. BetRivers

BetRivers’ futures markets for each individual team are some of the best you’re going to come across when choosing your online NFL betting site.

A huge range of markets are available for each team, as well as all of the markets for the regular end-of-season awards such as MVP and DPOY.

Their live streams are excellent, covering a huge range of games, with the statistics offered both pre-game and in-play also proving to be very helpful.

The offers that are available each week for new and existing customers give you the chance to claim a number of free bets to use on NFL games, with their welcome offer also proving to be strong all things considered.

4. Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool offer a wide range of futures markets when it comes to NFL, with you also able to create a same-game parlay on any game in any week.

They offer a huge range of game and player prop markets for all games, with their range of spread and totals markets also very strong.

The live betting markets they have on offer are also great, with you able to tune into games every week thanks to their live streaming platform.

3. FanDuel

FanDuel’s odds for their major NFL markets are very competitive, something that means you’ll struggle to find better odds when placing your bets on any NFL games this season.

Their futures markets are strong, as well as their regular markets, with you having a generous selection to choose from for all NFL games from any week.

The live streaming options in store are fantastic, with you able to watch any NFL game you please with FanDuel live betting section, one that also offers great, unique in-play markets to wager on.

The welcome offer available via FanDuel is generous as well, with a $1,000 no sweat first bet on offer, one that can be used on any NFL market you please.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars have been in the online betting game for a while now, and given they took over William Hill’s sportsbook last year, it’s shouldn’t be surprising to see them on our list of the best NFL betting sites.

Their welcome offer is one of the best around, with Caesars covering your first sports bet up to the huge total of $1,250, whilst their current user promos are also strong.

They have a huge selection of odds boosts that cover a wide range of NFL games, whilst their futures markets also prove to be very strong.

You’re able to place a same-game parlay on any of the NFL games taking place this season, with the markets on offer for these being very good.

1. BetMGM

BetMGM are clear of their competition when it comes to the top NFL betting sites, with their pre-game and live betting markets both excellent.

They offer team-specific futures markets for all sides in the league, allowing for huge variety when betting on any team for the upcoming season.

Their live streaming offerings, and live betting section in general, are very impressive, with a huge range of in-game only markets available for all games this year.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is also excellent, thus it’s easy to see why they top our list of the best betting sites to use for your NFL wagers this season.

What makes a good NFL betting site

There are a number of factors that go into determining which NFL betting sites are the best to use when placing your football wagers this season.

We’re here to go through some of the factors that make the best NFL betting sites better than their competitors when it comes to betting on NFL.

Odds

You’re obviously going to want the best odds out there when betting on NFL markets, thus choosing a sportsbook with strong, competitive odds is a must.

All of the top NFL betting sites will have odds that make you want to bet on their markets, providing prices for markets that are strong and offer value.

Some sportsbooks out there will offer fairly weak odds to avoid losing too much when a certain market/event occurs.

However, the best NFL sportsbooks will have odds that allow you to make a decent profit on winning bets without them being outrageous.

Safety and security

All of the best football betting sites will be entirely licenced and legal in your state, thus you can be assured that your winning bets will be paid out and your funds will be safe when in your betting account.

Offshore sportsbooks aren’t good options to go with when betting on the NFL, as there’s no guarantee that your winnings and funds will be safe the entirety of the time.

All of the sports betting sites listed in this piece are entirely safe and legal to use in the US as long as they’re active in your state, thus your winnings or funds will never be in danger of going missing.

Customer service

The best NFL betting websites will come with 24/7/365 customer service options that will be able to provide you with assistance regarding any queries or questions you may have regarding your sports betting experience.

All options, such as phone, email and live chat, will be available at all hours of the day, giving you the chance to contact them at whichever time suits you best.

Additionally, the top sportsbooks will also have an FAQ section available via their ‘Help’ section that covers a range of questions that have already been asked beforehand.

This, in turn, may allow you to have your queries answered by simply just looking in their FAQ section, thus you may not even need to contact their customer support teams to solve your issues.

Live betting options

Being able to bet on an array of live betting markets when it comes to wagering on the NFL is another factor that separates the best football betting sites from the rest.

All of the top NFL sportsbooks will offer a huge range of in-play markets for you to bet on for all football games taking place that week.

A range of helpful in-play stats will also be offered to provide assistance to you when choosing which live betting markets to wager your money on.

Furthermore, a range of live streaming options will also be offered, giving you the chance to tune into the games you’re betting on whilst scanning their in-play markets.

The top sportsbooks will offer live streams that are fast and clear, allowing you to stay as up-to-date as possible with the matches you’ve bet on.

Bonuses and promotions

The best NFL betting sites out there will offer a range of bonuses and promotions for you to take advantage of and use when wagering on the NFL this year.

All of these bonuses and promotions will be easy to understand and simple to claim, giving you the chance to get most out of your funds when betting on the NFL.

Some of these bonuses and promotions will require you to enter a promo code in order to claim, thus it’s important to read the terms and conditions of the offer itself to ensure you know exactly how to claim it.

The best NFL sites will also offer a number of bonuses and promos that current customers can claim as well, such as free bet offers or odds boosts, for example.

These will not only be available for existing users, but new players as well, giving you even more opportunities to get the most bang for your buck when wagering on this year’s NFL campaign.

NFL betting tips and strategies

As easy as it may sound, betting on the NFL and making a steady profit can prove to be somewhat tricky at times given the amount of upsets and shocks that occur in the league from time to time.

We’re here to offer some of the best NFL betting tips and strategies to follow in order to ensure you’ve got the best chance possible of making a profit on your NFL bets.

Sign up with multiple sportsbooks

One of the best ways to make the most out of your money and help you in your attempts to make a healthy profit when betting on NFL markets is to sign-up with multiple sportsbooks.

All of the best sportsbooks will have new customer offers available for players who have recently signed up to take advantage of.

These may come in the form of deposit-matches, free bets or risk-free bets, all of which will prove to be very helpful when placing your NFL bets and making a profit betting on the football season.

These offers will allow you to bet with bonus funds, meaning that any of your funds won’t be at risk when betting on NFL matches should you be using them to start with.

This, in turn, allows you to effectively bet for free, with there being no risks to losing your bets given you’re using bonus funds.

There will be thousands of dollars worth of offers available by signing up with just the sportsbook listed in this piece, giving you a much better chance of turning a profit on your football wagers.

Stick to your bankroll

When you are betting on the NFL, it’s wise to set aside a certain amount of money to bet with that you can afford to lose, with this being known as a ‘bankroll’.

Your bankroll can be on a weekly, monthly or yearly basis, with you needing to alter the amount of your bankroll depending on how often you wager on NFL games.

An example of your bankroll may be that you set aside $1000 to bet on the NFL season with. You will then only use a small percentage of this bankroll for every bet, with most using between 1-5% for their wagers.

Some people end up increasing the size of their bets once they start winning, something that can lead to you making a loss overall should a string of these bets lose.

By sticking to your bankroll, you will know how much you’re wagering for each bet, as well as how much you’ve won or lost at any point during the season by going off the amount you currently have in comparison to your starting bankroll.

Don’t chase losses

Chasing losses can be a very easy way to lose more than you can afford to when wagering on NFL games.

In short, cashing your losses is when you bet with higher stakes and more aggressively to make up for losses you’ve endured on previous bets.

In doing so, you may end up placing bets you wouldn’t normally place in order to reduce the amount you’ve lost over a certain period of time.

This can obviously prove to be the wrong decision, as you can end up losing even more than originally due to betting with your heart and not your head.

It’s important to make sure you have a clear mind when making your NFL bets.

If you feel like you are starting to chase losses, it’s wise to step away from betting for a bit and return to wagering once you’ve cleared your head and aren’t chasing previous losses.

Keep track of injuries/form

This may seem like common sense, but you would be surprised by the amount of people who bet without taking into account stats, form or injuries beforehand.

By doing your research and checking the appropriate stats and injury reports for teams, you can get a better insight into which markets are better value and which team will come out on top.

If a team is missing their starting Wide Receiver and Quarterback through injury, they’re most likely not going to be at their best.

You’ll then be able to use this information when betting on either team, something that can also be done with stats and form.

If a Quarterback is in a slump in regards to his throwing yards, or a team is on a bad losing streak away from home but strong at home, these tidbits of information can then be used to decide the bets you’re going to place.

Most sportsbooks will always be on top of injury news and form when it comes to changing to the prices of their markets in regards to this information, thus staying on top of it yourself is important when it comes to trying to make a profit on your bets.

Best NFL betting sites FAQs

How old do I need to be to place a bet on the NFL?

All states in which you’re legally able to bet on NFL games will require you to be at least 21 years old in order to place your football bets.

You will need to verify your age when signing up with your online sportsbook of choice, thus being at least 21 years of age is an absolute necessity to place your NFL wagers.

Are the NFL betting websites mentioned safe?

Absolutely. All of the NFL betting sites mentioned in this piece are completely legal and licensed, meaning you’ll be able to deposit and withdraw funds with ease at whichever time pleases you.

Additionally, you can be assured that all your winning bets will be paid out in full once settled, as these sportsbooks have strict rules and regulations to follow in order to operate in the states they’re active in.

What bonuses are available for NFL betting?

There will be a number of different welcome bonuses available to you when betting on NFL games, with the offer available all depending on the sportsbook you’ve signed up with.

The likes of deposit-match bonuses, free bets and risk-free bets are the three most popular bonuses you’ll be able to take advantage of when signing up with your sportsbook of choice.

Sportsbooks will also offer both new and existing customers the chance to claim weekly/monthly promotions, with you able to claim both free bets and bonus funds from these to use when betting on the NFL.

Is NFL betting legal in my state?

Online NFL betting is legal in a wide number of states at this point in time, with over 20 states legalizing online sports betting, with a number of other states set to join them in the near future.

Of all the states in the US, these are the ones in which you’ll be legally allowed to wager on NFL in:

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C, West Virginia and Wyoming.

What payment methods are accepted at legal NFL betting sites?

All of the best NFL online betting sites will have a variety of payment options you can choose from when depositing and withdrawing funds to and from your account.

The likes of debit/credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, cash and ECH are just some of the methods that you’ll be able to use when moving funds around your betting and bank account.

As always, it’s important you check to see which methods are available to you before signing up to ensure you’ll be able to deposit and withdraw using an option that’s viable and accessible to you.

