“I really think this game is a legacy game,” Romo said on a Super Bowl conference call with CBS Sports. “This is going to be one of the great matchups in sports history. This is what you talk about with your friends. Could you imagine if Michael Jordan got his team to the finals against LeBron — who is becoming the face of the league? We’re getting that in this Super Bowl. It’s like Jack Nicklaus against Tiger Woods. There’s nothing else I could find.”