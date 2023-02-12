What time will Super Bowl 2023 start (and end) tonight?

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, with the Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Over 100 million people will tune in to watch the game, which will air this year on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in the booth. Burkhardt grew up in northern New Jersey rooting for the Eagles, and the 48-year-old broadcaster said it’s a little surreal he’ll be calling the Birds.

“The little kid in me would not even know how to handle this,” Burkhardt told The Inquirer ahead of Sunday’s broadcast. “The fact that the team I grew up with is the first Super Bowl I’m doing, I mean I’d be crazy not to enjoy that.”

It’s Burkhardt and Olsen’s first Super Bowl together, and it could also be their last. Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady announced last week he’s planning on joining Fox Sports as their No. 1 NFL analyst starting with the 2024 season, which conveniently enough is the next time the network is broadcasting the big game.

ESPN also is broadcasting the Super Bowl, but only for international fans in Australia and New Zealand. Instead of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, ESPN’s No. 2 crew — Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky (who knows he was wrong about Carson Wentz) — will call the game.

The average NFL game typically has 16 commercial breaks, and because of all the untimed stoppages in play, games don’t really have a set “end time.” The Super Bowl is even tougher to predict, thanks to all those expensive commercials and a full-blown concert at halftime (headlined this year by Rihanna, who will be performing live for the first time since the 2018 Grammys).

So what time will Eagles-Chiefs end?

The last three Super Bowls have been relatively brisk, lasting around three hours and 30 minutes. By comparison, the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018 went on until 10:25 p.m., lasting just under four hours.

Since 2010, the longest Super Bowl remains Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 between the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, which lasted four hours and 14 minutes because of a 34-minute blackout in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Over the past 10 seasons, the average length of the Super Bowl is about three hours and 39 minutes. Using that measure, the game would end around 10:09 p.m. ET.

FiveThirtyEight studied NFL games during the 2020 season to find that just 18 minutes of a typical three-hour broadcast involved game action. The numbers get more out of whack during the Super Bowl, where more than a quarter of an average broadcast is advertisements.

As with every other Super Bowl, expect to be bombarded with a flurry of ads that cost somewhere between $7 million and $8 million for just 30 seconds. This year, expect to see commercials featuring Sylvester Stallone, Serena Williams, and Maya Rudolph replacing M&M’s animated spokescandies. Even Wawa will air a Super Bowl spot, though it’s only slated to appear in the Philadelphia area.

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Channel: Fox Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication), YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription) Mobile: NFL+ (requires subscription)

Future Super Bowl Locations

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 2024, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev. (CBS) Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La. (Fox) Super Bowl LX: 2026, TBD (NBC) Super Bowl LXI: 2027, TBD (ABC) Super Bowl LXII: 2028, TBD (CBS)

