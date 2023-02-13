Super Bowl 58 odds: Chiefs favored to repeat as champions in 2023-24

It has been 24 years since a Super Bowl champion successfully defended its title. And nearly three decades have passed since the same two teams played on the NFL’s biggest stage in back-to-back years.

At least a couple of sportsbooks believe there’s a good chance both of those droughts will end next season.

Here’s a look at opening odds for Super Bowl 58, scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Kansas City alone at the top

Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Team Chiefs BetMGM +600 Caesars +500 FanDuel +600 Team Bengals BetMGM +850 Caesars +900 FanDuel +900 Team Eagles BetMGM +900 Caesars +800 FanDuel +900 Team Bills BetMGM +900 Caesars +650 FanDuel +850 Team 49ers BetMGM +900 Caesars +600 FanDuel +900 Team Cowboys BetMGM +1400 Caesars +1600 FanDuel +1500 Team Ravens BetMGM +1800 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +1600 Team Chargers BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2200 FanDuel +2000 Team Lions BetMGM +2500 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +2500 Team Packers BetMGM +2500 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +3100 Team Jaguars BetMGM +2500 Caesars +2800 FanDuel +2500 Team Jets BetMGM +2500 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +2500 Team Rams BetMGM +3000 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +3000 Team Dolphins BetMGM +3000 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +3000 Team Saints BetMGM +3000 Caesars +5000 FanDuel +3500 Team Browns BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4500 FanDuel +3500 Team Broncos BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4500 FanDuel +3500 Team Raiders BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +4000 Team Vikings BetMGM +4000 Caesars +5000 FanDuel +4000 Team Giants BetMGM +4000 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +4000 Team Panthers BetMGM +5000 Caesars +7000 FanDuel +5500 Team Patriots BetMGM +5000 Caesars +5000 FanDuel +5500 Team Steelers BetMGM +5000 Caesars +5000 FanDuel +5000 Team Commanders BetMGM +5000 Caesars +7000 FanDuel +5500 Team Bears BetMGM +6600 Caesars +10000 FanDuel +6500 Team Seahawks BetMGM +6600 Caesars +5500 FanDuel +6000 Team Titans BetMGM +6600 Caesars +7000 FanDuel +7000 Team Falcons BetMGM +8000 Caesars +8000 FanDuel +7500 Team Buccaneers BetMGM +8000 Caesars +5000 FanDuel +7500 Team Colts BetMGM +15000 Caesars +8000 FanDuel +25000 Team Cardinals BetMGM +25000 Caesars +10000 FanDuel +28000 Team Texans BetMGM +30000 Caesars +12500 FanDuel +28000

When place-kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 27-yard field goal in the waning seconds of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona, he sealed the Kansas City Chiefs’ second championship in the last four years.

The game-winning boot also promptly put a bull’s eye on the back of Butker, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs. Because moments after the last pieces of red and yellow confetti settled on the turf at State Farm Stadium, Kansas City was installed as the across-the-board favorite to win it all again next February.

There is some difference of opinion on the teams sitting behind the Chiefs on the Super Bowl 58 odds board. But for the fifth consecutive year, Kansas City will enter the offseason as the hunted.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs at +550 to become the first repeat champion since the Denver Broncos won Super Bowls 32 and 33 in 1997-98 and 1998-99. FanDuel and BetMGM, meanwhile, opened Kansas City as the +600 chalk.

Caesars has the San Francisco 49ers (+600) and Buffalo Bills (+650) right behind the Chiefs, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (+800) and Cincinnati Bengals (+900). Those are the only five squads with single-digit Super Bowl 58 odds at Caesars.

FanDuel slotted the Bills second at +850, with the Eagles, Bengals and 49ers as the co-third choices (all at +900 odds).

BetMGM puts Cincinnati (+850) ahead of Buffalo, Philadelphia and San Francisco (all +900).

Should the Chiefs and Eagles stage a rematch of Sunday’s 38-35 thriller in 364 days in Las Vegas, it would be the first Super Bowl rematch since the Bills and Cowboys squared off in Super Bowls 27 and 28 in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Eagles almost make history again

At this time last year — one day after the Rams edged the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 — the Chiefs and Bills opened as +750 co-favorites at BetMGM. That duo was followed by the Rams (+1100), Bengals (+1200) and Cowboys (+1200), with three teams — Denver, Green Bay and San Francisco — at +1600.

What about the Eagles? They entered the 2022 offseason as a 40-to-1 long shot to win Super Bowl 57 — tied with four other teams for 17th on BetMGM’s odds board.

Shortly before training camp opened in late July, though, Philadelphia had dipped to +2500 (tied for 12th).

Had the Eagles held on Sunday and defeated Kansas City, they would’ve become the biggest preseason long shot to win the title since Super Bowl 53 in 2017-18. That year, Philadelphia opened at +4000 (40-to-1) and went on to win its first championship with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

The 2017-18 Eagles remain the biggest preseason Super Bowl underdog to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy since Tom Brady led the 2000-01 Patriots to their first title with a 20-17 upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 36.

New England entered that season at +6000 to win the championship.

Since then, only three teams that had preseason Super Bowl odds of +2000 or higher have gone on to win the title: Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57, Baltimore in Super Bowl 47 (+2200) and New Orleans in Super Bowl 44 (+2000).

Super Bowl 58 odds: Long shots with value?

Beyond the top five contenders, several teams feature intriguing odds to win Super Bowl 58.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars — two AFC squads that engaged in an epic wild card game last month — are both led by talented young quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are the +2000 eighth choice at FanDuel, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are directly behind L.A. at +2500.

The New York Jets (who haven’t won a title since Super Bowl 3) and Detroit Lions (who have never won a Super Bowl) also sport +2500 odds at FanDuel.

Both New York and Detroit made positive strides this season. Two teams that fell far short of expectations in 2022-23? The Broncos and Packers.

Despite acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson last summer, Denver grossly underachieved under first-year (and now-departed) head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Meanwhile, one year after going 13-4 and finishing with the NFC’s best record, Green Bay missed the playoffs when it lost to Detroit at home in the final game of the regular season.

Denver recently won the Sean Payton sweepstakes, with the former Saints coach agreeing to return to the sidelines after a one-year broadcasting sabbatical.

Despite the massive coaching upgrade, the Broncos begin the offseason with Super Bowl odds ranging from +3500 (FanDuel) to +4500 (Caesars Sportsbook).

Meanwhile in Green Bay, questions linger about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The three-time NFL MVP has hinted he might retire or play for elsewhere.

With that uncertainty in play, the Packers’ Super Bowl odds sit at +2500 (BetMGM), +3100 (FanDuel) and +3500 (Caesars).

What about the franchise hosting Super Bowl 58? The Las Vegas Raiders — who themselves are currently without a quarterback after longtime starter Derek Carr was released Monday — are +4000 at BetMGM, FanDuel and Caesars.

As for the longest of the long shots to win Super Bowl 58, that honor belongs to the Houston Texans. After going 3-13-1 during the 2022-23 campaign, Houston heads into the offseason with Super Bowl odds of +30000 (300-to-1) at BetMGM, +28000 at FanDuel and +12500 at Caesars.

The Texans, however, do have company at FanDuel, where the Arizona Cardinals also are at +28000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.