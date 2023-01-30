Super Bowl tickets: How Eagles fans can buy them

Now that the Eagles have defeated the San Francisco 49ers and will move on to Super Bowl LVII, the first thing on the mind of many Birds fans is: How do I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

The short answer is it’s not going to be easy, or cheap.

The face value of tickets for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 is about $1,000 for the nosebleed section. But other than a few lucky season ticket holders, most fans will pay thousands of dollars more for a seat at the NFL’s biggest game.

Where is this year’s Super Bowl?

Eagles fans looking to attend this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 12 will have to travel across the country. At least it’ll be warm.

The Super Bowl is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. While the stadium’s capacity is normally 63,000, it can expand for big events to hold 73,000 fans.

It’ll be the Eagles’ second trip to Glendale this season — they defeated the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, 20-17, on Oct. 9.

State Farm Stadium has hosted two previous Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Season ticket holders

In 2018, the Eagles held a lottery for season ticket holders, allowing a select few to have a chance to purchase seats at face value. Not all teams offer Super Bowl seats to season ticket holders, and it’s unclear if the Eagles will do something similar this season. The team hasn’t released any ticket information.

The NFL distributes 35% of the available Super Bowl tickets to the NFC and AFC champions, with each team getting 17.5%. But many of those tickets go to players, coaches, sponsors, and members of the team’s staff.

Non-season-ticket holders

It’s virtually impossible for Eagles fans who aren’t season-ticket holders to purchase tickets at face value. For years, the NFL had its own lottery system that gave fans a shot at purchasing tickets at face value, but the league discontinued that practice in 2017.

The NFL does have a lottery for fans with disabilities, but entering that required sending a written request by certified mail to the league last year.

(If you have a disability and would like to put yourself in the running for tickets — one wheelchair and one companion seat — to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024, you can send your request for the two tickets, along with your name and address, by certified mail from Feb. 1 through Sept. 1 to: Super Bowl ADA Random Drawing, 345 Park Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10154.)

The Eagles and On Location are selling tickets and hospitality packages for Eagles fans starting around $5,000 per person, but that doesn’t include airfare or hotel accommodations. It does include an official Super Bowl LVII ticket and pregame hospitality, including an open bar and “elevated” tailgate fare.

The only other realistic avenue to purchase Super Bowl tickets is from reputable secondary sales sites, such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. But as was the case with the NFC championship game, it will be pricey — as of early Sunday evening, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was $5,800 before fees. On Ticketmaster, it was $5,900.

Hotels

According to NBC-affiliate Channel 12, the average cost of hotel rooms near State Farm Arena are at least five times higher than the normal rate for mid-February. As of last week, One Motel 6 was charging $850 a night, while a three-night stay at a Holiday Inn Express would set you back more than $5,600, or about $1,600 per night. Many hotels booked up almost immediately after the NFL announced the city would be hosting the Super Bowl.

According to Kayak, there are still rooms available in Phoenix for as little as $300 a night, but those prices are sure to increase now that Eagles fans know their team has made it to the Super Bowl.

Television

If you can’t afford the high cost of attending the Super Bowl, the game will air on Fox on Feb. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. The announcers for Fox will be the same as the NFC championship game — Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.