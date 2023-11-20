Taylor Swift can’t attend the Eagles-Chiefs game after tour complications

Taylor Swift will not be attending tonight’s Eagles-Chiefs game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, following a spate of complications with the Eras Tour’s stop in Rio De Janeiro.

The singer had to reschedule her Nov. 18, performance for Monday night, as a dangerous heatwave is causing temperatures to consistently reach over 100 degrees in Brazil.

During Swift’s concert Friday, Brazilian newspapers reported that the heat index inside the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium peaked at 140 degrees and that more than 1,000 fans had fainted.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift posted on Instagram. “The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Swiftie Ana Clara Benevides Machado died of cardiac arrest late Friday night after passing out in the stadium during “Cruel Summer,” the second song Swift performs during the Eras Tour. Benevides Machado had traveled more than 880 miles from Rondonópolis, a city in the northwestern part of the country, to Rio for the concert. It was Swift’s first-ever performance in Brazil.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift wrote in a note posted to her Instagram stories on Friday. “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

Benevides Machado’s father is calling for an investigation into his daughter’s death after learning the venue operator Time4Fun had prohibited concertgoers from bringing water inside the stadium.

Videos posted to social media show fans chanting for water and Swift repeatedly pausing songs to give fans bottled water, at one point looking like she was also going to pass out.

Time4Fun said it would allow fans to enter the stadium with beverages for Swift’s remaining shows, and would also provide free water inside.

Tonight’s Eagles-Chiefs game was supposed to be a major step in her relationship with Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce: Their parents were expected to meet inside a box at Arrowhead Stadium.

